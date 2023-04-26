The Kingsport Farmers Market will open for the 2023 season on Saturday with a healthy selection of vendors and a morning filled with kids’ activities, free carousel rides and live music.
The market will be open on Saturdays through the end of November and on Wednesdays beginning May 3 through the end of September. The hours are from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until produce and products are sold out.
Each week, expect to find fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, local meats, artisan crafts, fresh flowers and more at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
“We’re glad to welcome folks back to our market this season,” said Kristie Leonard, market manager and Special Events Coordinator for Kingsport. “We’ve got a full day of activities and events on opening day and plenty of returning programs for the rest of the 2023 season.”
Opening day events and activities include:
Free carousel rides from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
An activity from the Kingsport Public Library.
Giving away reusable, canvas tote bags for kids to decorate.
The Dobyns-Bennett agriculture class with be transplanting tomato seedlings with kids while supplies last.
Live “old time” music starting at 8:30 a.m. by the Corklickers of Banner Elk, N.C.
Programs returning to the Kingsport Farmers Market this year include Market Jams (live music monthly), Saturday’s with the Chef, National Farmers Market Week/Tomato Fest and our Fall Festival.
A grant from the Appalachian Resource, Conservation and Development Council to the Kingsport Farmers market will help continue the Farmacy Fit program with Healthy Kingsport and Double UP SNAP dollars for eligible participants.