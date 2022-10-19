featured Farmers Market celebrating fall this Saturday From staff reports Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Oct 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 The Kingsport Farmers Market will be holding its fall festival on Saturday. Contributed photo The Kingsport Farmers Market will be holding its fall festival on Saturday. Contributed photo The Kingsport Farmers Market will be holding its fall festival on Saturday. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Make sure you sharpen up your pumpkin carving skills—you’ll need to carve out some time Saturday for the Kingsport Farmers Market's Fall Festival.The festival will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. with pumpkins, sweet fall treats, festive home décor and more.Along with vendors, the Kingsport Farmers Market will celebrate the fall harvest with live music, kids’ activities and plenty of fun from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.The day’s activities include: Mini-pumpkin painting while supplies last.The Kingsport Rotary Club’s apple butter stirring.Dancing with live music.Pumpkin sculpting from Bortz Graphic.You can visit the Kingsport Carousel, open at 10 a.m. Kids under 12 and wearing a costume ride for free.And you can grab some fall produce from our market vendors.As part of the festival, the market is also hosting a Pumpkin Carving Contest, city officials said.Those who participate can enter to win prizes in two categories—Best Carved and Best Decorated—in 12 and under and 13 and up categories.Pumpkin check-in begins at 8 a.m., judging starts at 11 a.m., and entrants must pick up their pumpkins by noon.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pumpkin Carving Food Game Commerce Sport Festival Contest Skill Vendor Market Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR