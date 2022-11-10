Whitetop Mountain Band

Whitetop Mountain Band will return to the Carter Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

 Contributed

HILTONS — Whitetop Mountain Band is about two things, family and tradition — both of which the Virginia-based band will bring to the Carter Fold this weekend.

Whitetop Mountain Band will return to the Carter Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the historic music venue’s 2022 season of shows, ending Nov. 26.

Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. For more information, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org.