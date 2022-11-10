HILTONS — Whitetop Mountain Band is about two things, family and tradition — both of which the Virginia-based band will bring to the Carter Fold this weekend.
Whitetop Mountain Band will return to the Carter Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the historic music venue’s 2022 season of shows, ending Nov. 26.
The band hails from the tallest mountains of the commonwealth in Whitetop, Virginia. The area is rich in old-time mountain music tradition, as is the family band.
Albert Hash was the well-known fiddler and stringed instrument maker who started the group more than 80 years ago. He worked with Henry Whitter of Grayson, and Whitter and also taught Wayne Henderson, Audrey Ham and many others how to make stringed instruments throughout his life.
In the 1970s, Albert’s brother-in-law, Thornton Spencer, and his wife, Emily, joined Hash in the Whitetop Mountain Band. The three also started an old-time music program at Mt. Rogers School, a small K-12 public school in Whitetop, the release said. The students learn fiddle, banjo, guitar, bass and dancing. Emily Spencer has carried on the program, which has received regional and national attention for its uniqueness — including CMT and Grammy Award nominations.
Since then, the group has performed at various venues and festivals throughout the U.S., such as the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, National Folk Festival, World Music Institute in New York City, Carter Family Festival, Dock Boggs Festival, World Fair, Virginia Arts Festival, FloydFest, Ola Belle Reed Festival, MerleFest and more.
Today the band is carried by the Spencer family and their friends. Emily Spencer is featured on banjo and vocals. Emily’s daughter, Martha Spencer, plays with the band as well. She is a multi- instrumentalist (guitar, banjo, fiddle and bass) and a vocalist and dancer. Martha Spencer was recently named one of 10 up-and-coming female artists in America by Rolling Stone magazine. Emily Spencer’s son, Kilby Spencer, plays the fiddle, Debbie Bramer plays bass in the band and dances, and Ersel Fletcher plays guitar and adds his vocal talent to the group.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Forrester’s mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country/folk/gospel music alive for future generations. The family also upholds A.P. Carter’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright” and to allow disabled guests to enjoy the show free of charge.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. For more information, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org.