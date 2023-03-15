Stephen Jackson, 40, of Kingsport, and his beloved dog, Jack, were walking along Ridgefields Road on Thursday evening when they were struck by a motorist who fled the area. Jackson sustained critical injuries in the collision and was transported to a local hospital, where he died soon afterward. Jack died at the scene.
Stephen Jackson and a friend out hiking.
Stephen Jackson, background, and a friend out hiking.
Stephen Jackson, back, with a friend, hiking Roan Mountain.
KINGSPORT — He was humble. A friend to all. A man who made bonds and never broke them.
Family members said Stephen Jackson, known to his friends as “Steve,” said he was so humble they didn’t even know how much he was active in the community until he suddenly passed away.
“He was more magnificent than I even knew,” Teresa Clark, his mother, said. “I’m finding out so much about him.”
Jackson was killed last Thursday evening while walking his dog, Jack, on Ridgefields Road in a hit-and-run crash. The suspect in the case, Jesse Carey, was found dead Monday night in Scott County, Virginia, reportedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
But Clark and Rachel Killen, Jackson’s sister, want to remember him for who he was. A devout Christian, brother, son and friend.
“He was just an amazing person,” Killen said. “I didn’t even know how amazing he was until he was gone.”
Jackson grew up in Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. The 40-year-old worked at Eastman Credit Union and when away from there, he spent his time outdoors. He loved to hike, camp and kayak.
He attended Hope Church and had a church family.
He also volunteered for Fun Fest and helped the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.
But one of his biggest loves was his mixed-breed dog, Jack, who was killed with him in the hit-and-run while they were walking together.
“He loved Jack,” Killen said.
Clark said she would keep Jack when Jackson would head to Texas now and then for business trips. She said Jack was adorable and a great dog. Every time Jackson would come back to his mom’s house from the business trip, the dog would jump to the window looking out.
When he saw Jackson, he would run around the room waiting for the door to open.
“He loved Stephen,” Clark said.
But then came the call. Someone from the hospital phoned Clark just after midnight to inform her that Jackson had been killed.
At first, she didn’t believe it. She thought it was a prank call. She thought it was just someone trying to pull a scam.
But then reality sank in. She said she couldn’t even cry. She cried, but the tears were dry.
Then she cried out to Jesus. She asked Jesus to help her.
“It was just horrible,” she said.
Jackson’s visitation is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Thursday with a funeral service after.
But there will always be a void without him.
“He was just full of life and full of love,” Killen said. “This world is going to be so much darker without him.”