KINGSPORT — Family Promise of Greater Kingsport recently received a sizable amount of money through the CARES Act — money that will allow the organization to help homeless people pay the first month’s rent and deposit on a new home.
Monika Williams, the executive director of FPGK, said the organization is now accepting applications for that assistance, a program it calls Rapid Rehousing. All you need to do is call (423) 246-6500 to schedule an appointment.
“We received the grant so we could help with the first month’s rent and deposit for anybody who’s homeless in the Kingsport area,” Williams said. “We can help them get housed pretty quickly.”
Established in 2000, Family Promise of Greater Kingsport (formerly the Interfaith Hospitality Network) is a coalition of faith communities that seeks to enhance the lives of homeless families with children in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. It does so by providing temporary shelter and assistance in becoming self-sufficient.
WHAT DO YOU NEED TO DO?
The first thing you need to do is call Family Promise to set up an appointment. You’ll then go to their office at 601 Holston St. to fill out the paperwork, which takes about 30 minutes. Next, Williams said, it is up to the person or family to go out and find their own place to live.
“We then go out and inspect it and get them right in it. It could be a house, an apartment or a mobile home, as long as it meets the standards,” Williams said. “We want to see them have some kind of income. It’s not a requirement that they do, but it would be nice for them to have money coming in so they can continue to pay their rent.”
The turnaround for getting someone into a new place to live could be a quick as 24 to 48 hours. It just varies on how fast you can find a place to live that meets fair market rent in Kingsport, Williams said.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
In the past when Family Promise received a $50,000 grant for its Rapid Rehousing program, around 30 families were able to be helped. This time around, the grant is much larger; thus, more families will be able to receive assistance.
Williams said Family Promise is also in line to receive a second round of CARES funding, albeit a smaller amount, which will also go toward helping the homeless.
“We’ve got enough money to help anybody that can get in here and work with us,” Williams said. “Depending on how much rent is, we can help quite a few people with this money we’ve got.”
For more information, visit familypromisekingsport.org or call (423) 246-6500.