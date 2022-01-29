KINGSPORT — Jessica Navalta had just started her paper route early Friday when her cell phone rang.
She answered and a neighbor told her news that no one wants to hear: Her house was on fire.
Jessica, a carrier for the Kingsport Times News, rushed back to her home on Cranshaw Drive.
The only thing she could think about was her four dogs inside.
“They had to stop me from going into the house,” Jessica said. “I just wanted my dogs. But … they were gone.”
The fire completely decimated the home that Jessica shares with her husband, John Wayne, who is also a Times News carrier. He was also working when the fire started.
The Navaltas’ three children were with them at the time, but the family’s four pets were not so fortunate.
“We lost our dogs,” Jessica said.
A friend has set up a GoFundMe account to help the family of five.
Sullivan West Volunteer Fire Department was the lead agency to respond. Chief Drew Deakins said the fire happened at about 3:15 a.m.
The residence was already engulfed as firefighters arrived.
“It was about 50% involved,” he said.
Warriors Path Volunteer Fire Department and Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department also responded.
Jessica said she thought the fire started from a wood burning stove. Deakins said the fire department suspected that could be the cause of the blaze.
Jessica said the dogs’ kennels were near the fireplace.
“When it blew, it blew,” she said. “And we lost them.”
Now the family of five is dealing with the aftereffects.
“We lost everything,” she said.
The couple bought the home, built in the 1950s, just a few years ago. The two had been in bad relationships, Jessica said, but they met at the Times News and got married. They were leaving their pasts behind.
“We were starting over,” she said. “We gutted the house and redone everything.”
The couple have three children: Makayla, 2; Abigail, 1; and John Wayne Jr., 7 weeks.
The dogs were 9, 8, 7 and 3.
The youngest was a pit bull pup the couple had gotten when they found Jessica was pregnant with Makayla.
The couple moved in a month before Makayla, who is autistic, was born.
Jessica said the family now faces hardship. She took the children to her mom’s house after the fire. The Navaltas have no homeowner’s insurance. Jessica said they could not qualify for coverage until she had some electrical work done. Her father was going to repair the home, but he died of COVID-19 earlier this year.
Jessica said she needs some place stable because of her autistic child. Where that is, she does not know.
“We don’t have a place to go to really,” Jessica said.
The fire gutted the house completely, but it didn’t burn to the ground. The only items the family salvaged from the home were John’s tools, which were in the garage.
Now Jessica and the rest of her family are just looking for the next steps.
“I don’t know what we’re going to do as far as living,” she said.