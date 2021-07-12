KINGSPORT — Monique and Don Perrier and their daughter Catherine moved to Kingsport from California just the other day.
Folks in our area have been friendly, their neighbor actually mowed their yard, and the family absolutely loves its Cooks Valley home.
Now, they just need their possessions to go in it.
The Perriers moved from the northern California town of Brentwood to the Model City, arriving in town July 4. Don is a retired police sergeant, and when the couple did some traveling after retirement, they fell in love with Tennessee and decided to move.
California simply had too many people for the Perriers, and the couple wanted a slower pace of life.
At first, they looked for homes in the Maryville area, but according to Monique, there were still too many people there.
“I talked to a Realtor here, and we actually bought our home over Zoom,” Monique said.
When the couple found a house, all they needed to do was box up their belongings and have them shipped 3,000 miles to their new home. That’s where the story gets messy.
WHAT THE PERRIERS SAY
The Perriers enlisted the help of a broker — Sunflower Transit — to move all of their belongings from California to Tennessee. The company originally quoted them a price of $17,000 for the job, but after going over the list of items, the price went up to $21,000.
Sunflower then subcontracted the moving job to Home Run Moving of California, something that’s fairly common in the moving industry.
“The foreman showed up, looked at our things and said, ‘Sunflower is wrong. We’ll have to take two trucks,’ ” Monique said, which upped the price again. “They put everything in two trucks, but said they needed a third truck to pick up our smaller items.”
Another truck meant more money.
In the end, Monique said she was quoted a final tally of approximately $9,600 from Home Run, thus bringing the total bill to more than $30,000.
Last week, Monique spoke to Home Run and was told the company would deliver their possessions in 14 to 30 days from the day the family declares they are ready to receive their items: July 5.
“I did look at the back of the contract and it does say they have 30 days to deliver. I missed that. I admit it,” she said. “We just want our items. Our lives are in that truck.”
WHAT THE MOVING COMPANY SAYS
The Times News reached out to Home Run Moving for a comment on the Perriers’ situation and when the company would be delivering the family’s items. Jason Fernandez, the company’s senior customer care manager, said the items are in a climate-controlled warehouse in California.
“We have hundreds of customers in storage, the same as all moving companies do. It’s the busiest season for everyone and we’re doing our best, but it takes some time,” Fernandez said. “Contractural-wise, we have 30 days to deliver the items. It was a big move, so we’re trying to give her priority.”
Subcontractors are put in a tough situation at times, Fernandez said, saying Home Run doesn’t know what was promised or told by the sales representative at Sunflower.
When it’s not the busy season, Fernandez said it would likely take two weeks to make the move. The company also applied a $3,000 discount to the bill.
“Cross country moves are the most challenging. You’re dealing with a lot of people under stress, and we understand and respect that,” Fernandez said. “Moving is a very stressful situation and when things don’t go well, we tend to apologize.”
FINAL DEVELOPMENTS
Two hours after the Times News spoke with Home Run, the company called Monique and told her they were canceling the contract and would be refunding all of the Perriers’ money. Monique said she would enlist another company to deliver their items.
“If we can’t, we’ll take off in the U-Haul and go get it,” she said.