Twenty-three names were read.
Twenty-three police officers who gave their lives for the community and for their chosen profession.
“We call all those we honor heroes,” Retired Police Chief Henry Reyes said. “They will always be heroes.”
The annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service was held Monday at the Kingsport Police Department Law Enforcement Memorial and Eternal Flame. Twenty-three officers who fell in the line of duty were honored including those from the Kingsport Police Department and the Sullivan County, Hawkins County and Scott County sheriff offices.
The event was held by the Burgess Mills Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 11.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull read a proclamation, honoring the fallen officers and Reyes, a former police chief for the Huntsville, Alabama, police department, served as guest speaker.
Reyes, who has recently retired to Kingsport, said he knew personally the pain felt when an officer dies in the line of duty. Within six months of taking the job as the Huntsville police chief, he had an officer shot and killed.
"I will never forget the grief of his wife and children when they heard the news," he said.
Reyes told the audience there are three types of people in the world: Wolves, sheep and sheepdogs.
The wolves are the criminals, the sheep are the people who live their lives peacefully and the sheepdogs are those who protect the sheep. He said the police are the sheep dogs who take their responsibility seriously.
As the ceremony drew to a close, the names of the 23 sheepdogs who gave their lives were read.
Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps read each name - one by one. And one by one, an officer or a loved one collected a rose, laid it in front of the Law Enforcement Memorial and Eternal Flame and saluted.
Taps played in the background as roll call concluded.
