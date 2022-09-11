I just joined the Facebook group “You know you grew up in Borden ‘Village’ if ... “ after it was brought to my attention by Times News coworker Kammie Rasnick.
I’m not sure why the page’s creators put “Village” in quote marks (but I’m glad they didn’t insert “MIll, Mills’ or Mill’s between Borden and Village).
I’ve always claimed Borden Village (originally called “Oakdale” by the Borden company and city planners) as my home. Truth is my parents’ home was not built by the cotton manufacturer when it came to town in the mid-1920s. We are actually the first house on our street outside the original Oakdale/Borden footprint.
A tell-tale sign is the street itself, which narrows right at our driveway, marking where the paved roads of Borden’s company neighborhood ended. Yes, when my parents moved to what is now East Sullivan Court in 1955, it was a gravel road from our driveway to Wilcox Drive.
Kammie showed me the Facebook group because member Ron Johnson recently posted a photo there showing Kammie’s grandfather, Marion Freeman, standing next to the now-gone mill’s 1924 cornerstone. Freeman helped place the stone, according to Johnson’s post, which cited the photo and information as being from a 1953 edition of the Borden News.
Kammie said she’d like to see more old copies of the Borden News, but doesn’t know if there’s a collection of them available to the public. She confirmed her grandfather had helped place the cornerstone and was company plumber for Borden and later J.P. Stevens when the mill changed hands.
“He put the plumbing in every house in the village and worked on the plumbing for decades,” Kammie said. “After he retired from the company, he did plumbing on his own, and he was on a call at one of the village houses the day he died.”
Kammie said her grandfather also poured footings and did other work on many of the village houses when they were built.
When she told me her grandparents lived “in the big house right across from the park” I asked, “One of the corner ones or ...” and she answered, “No, mid-block.” And I knew exactly which house she meant.
And I knew about the Borden News, but only through yellowed clippings in scrapbooks of older family members.
I told her my family connection to the cotton mill and the village began in the late 1940s when my Aunt Ova Wallen took notice that some of her husband Lon’s cousins from Kyles Ford had gotten jobs at the mill and came home on the weekends with money — or things it could buy — for their work. Every week.
At the time she and Uncle Lon certainly weren’t struggling. But they were working their farm, and the largest cash crop was tobacco that brought in a paycheck once a year. She also raised hens and sold eggs, milked cows, churned and sold butter, and had other ways of making money.
Aunt Ova was a master at making money. So this getting a job in town for a weekly check was something she decided to try. And with Uncle Lon’s support, she came to Kingsport and boarded with family. She didn’t ask them where to go at the mill to apply for a job. She asked them who did the hiring and where did he live.
She was told Maurice Powell and in one of the big houses on Ross Street. The one with a view straight down Chestnut Street to be exact. That evening she made her way to Powell’s house, knocked at the front door, and was invited in to join Maurice (which we and many others mispronounced as “Morris”) by the fire.
She introduced herself, said she’d like a job, they talked a bit and he told her to report to work the next day. She went home on the weekends and helped Uncle Lon with farm work, attended church and visited kin. After that year’s tobacco crop went to market, Aunt Ova asked Mr. Powell about getting her husband hired on. He told her to tell Uncle Lon to come on right away.
Kammie instantly recognized the Powell name and knew Maurice and his wife, Katherine (“Kitty”), had lived in the house my aunt visited in her job search. The Powells later moved, with their children Larry and Susan, to another of the mill’s two-story houses on Ross, at the corner of Sullivan.
That’s how my parents became their neighbors and lifelong friends.
Uncle Lon worked at the mill until he retired. His and Aunt Ova’s son and daughter-in-law, Onzie and Carolyn Wallen, did likewise. Aunt Ova moved on and worked at the Betty Gay and other ladies shops downtown before eventually becoming an antiques dealer.
When Uncle Lon died and she went to assisted living, Aunt Ova entrusted some various mementos to me. There were a lot of newspaper clippings, mainly of family weddings, anniversaries, and death notices. Among them was a clipping on Maurice’s early years with the mill. I wonder if it came from the Borden News.
“M.A. Powell, a young high school graduate, came to Kingsport along with other members of the family when they moved from Fries, Virginia, because Uncle Charley, his father, was then working at Borden Mills. Twenty-three years later, Uncle Charley retired to live on his farm near Sullivan,” the clipping reads. “Textile work wasn’t new to Maurice since he had worked during his summer vacations enough that he was a fair weaver. On the last date of August, 1927 he became a Borden employee. His first job was weaving. ...”
The article is tattered and hard to read after that point.
I’ve deduced Aunt Ova came to Kingsport in 1948 or so. And that makes sense with a flicker of a timeline I’ve pieced together based on Times News archived articles.
In an article from February 1948, Maurice is pictured with other mill officials and listed as “Superintendent of Weaving.”
In a full page advertisement J.P. Stevens ran in the Times News in August 1974, Maurice was among employees being thanked for 45 years or more of service to the mill. And Uncle Lon was among a group being thanked for at least 25 years of service, meaning he’d come to Kingsport in 1949 or earlier, but not as early as 1944 (or he would have been in the 30 years of service group).
As for where the Powells lived on Ross Street, I learned something from a Times News article published in September 1929 with the headline “Oakdale Beautiful Yard Contest Success.”
The home of Mr. and Mrs. C.P. Powell, 702 Ross St., was among honorable mentions. Maurice and Kitty lived at that address by the time Mom and Dad moved to town. I’m assuming C.P. Powell is “Uncle Charley.”
Borden Mills, Inc., was one of the first businesses recruited by modern Kingsport’s founders/promoters. Kammie’s grandfather is shown with the 1924 cornerstone. My research indicates the exact date was Oct. 11, 1924 and the plant began production on May 26, 1925. For several years it was the city’s largest employer. In 1951 Borden Mills was reported to own 400 single-family homes in “Oakdale,” which it rented only to employees.
I’m looking forward to learning more from “You know you grew up in Borden ‘Village’ if...”