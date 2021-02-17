JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University’s EagleCam project is giving viewers the opportunity to name a male eagle.
The EagleCam allows viewers to watch two bald eagle nests in real time via livestream. One nest, in Bluff City, is home to Eugene and Frances, while Shima and her unnamed mate nest in Johnson City.
Shima’s previous mate, Noshi, disappeared in April 2020. The new male appeared shortly thereafter in May 2020.
EagleCam viewers can submit name suggestions via a form in the ETSU Eagle Cams Facebook group. The deadline to submit a name is Feb. 26. Ten to 12 names will be chosen and viewers will vote for their favorite.
“We do have a new male eagle that, right now, doesn’t have a name, but I think by early next month before the eggs hatch we will have a name for him,” said Dr. Fred Alsop, the director of the EagleCam project.
The Bluff City nest currently has two eggs, which were laid in late January, and Alsop said he expects them to hatch in early March. The Johnson City nest has three eggs that are expected to hatch in mid-March.
“That’s always an exciting time because most of our viewing, the peak of our viewing, is about the time the eggs are gonna hatch,” said Alsop. “Folks are watching day and night to see when that’s gonna happen.”
Alsop said the eagle cameras are popular year-round, though, and have viewers all over the world.
“Just on our ETSU server, we get over a million (views),” said Alsop.
Alsop said the EagleCam project does not operate on a budget from ETSU, but receives all its funding from donations and sponsorship from viewers.
The eagle cameras can be viewed anytime on the ETSU Department of Biological Sciences’ website.