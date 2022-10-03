BMA Work 10-3-22

Dr. Leann Horsley, dean of the East Tennessee University College of Nursing, speaks to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday about a health care simulation center to be built in Kingsport.

East Tennessee State University College of Nursing is hoping to build a health care simulation center, along with new classrooms, at the ETSU-Allandale location within two years, university representatives said on Monday.

“This is what we’d like to build,” Dr. Leann Horsley, dean of the College of Nursing, said. “A state-of-the-art facility.”

