Dr. Leann Horsley, dean of the East Tennessee University College of Nursing, speaks to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday about a health care simulation center to be built in Kingsport.
East Tennessee State University College of Nursing is hoping to build a health care simulation center, along with new classrooms, at the ETSU-Allandale location within two years, university representatives said on Monday.
“This is what we’d like to build,” Dr. Leann Horsley, dean of the College of Nursing, said. “A state-of-the-art facility.”
Horsley, along with Anne Godfrey, director of development for ETSU College of Nursing, gave a half-hour presentation to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday during its work session.
The pair said the college has the vision to build the new facility, but they are now looking for the money to build it.
The estimated total cost of the project is $2.6 million, Horsley said. The project has been broken up into two phases, the first phase being educational classrooms and the second would be the health care simulation center.
She said the cost of the classrooms is estimated at about $800,000. Once finished, they would be able to house 50 students, she said.
The college currently can house up to 50 students, but she said there has been a dip in enrollment since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in spring 2020. In December, the college will only graduate nine students, she said.
“We have empty seats here and we need to have them filled,” she said.
Godfrey told the board she is looking for help from anyone on fundraising within the community in order to acquire the money to build the simulation center. She said she wants to build trust and relationships.
“It’s going to take a whole lot of partnerships,” she said.
Godfrey said the creation of the simulation center would help students, but there could also be ways it could help within the community as well as partnering with health care providers like Ballad Health or industries like Eastman Chemical Co.
The simulation center is different from the standard clinics due to it simulating real world events. She said there is a lot of technology and innovation that teach students in a safe environment where they can go over practices again and again.
Horsley said they should be able to start designs for the new facility in November and start construction on the classroom portions in fall 2023.
“We’re trying to fund as much as we can,” Horsley said.