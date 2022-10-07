Local news logo

CHARLOTTESVILLE — A proposal to set up a package nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia in the next decade is drawing criticism from an environmental activist group.

Appalachian Voices — which deals with environmental and economic issues in Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and North Carolina — issued a statement on Wednesday criticizing parts of Virginia’s 2022 Energy Plan.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video