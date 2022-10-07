CHARLOTTESVILLE — A proposal to set up a package nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia in the next decade is drawing criticism from an environmental activist group.
Appalachian Voices — which deals with environmental and economic issues in Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and North Carolina — issued a statement on Wednesday criticizing parts of Virginia’s 2022 Energy Plan.
Appalachian Voice’s release called the plan’s inclusion of modular nuclear reactors, biogas and hydrogen electricity generation “expensive and unproven technologies with significant community risks.”
The plan, unveiled on Monday, included a call to locate a small modular reactor in Southwest Virginia in the next ten years.
Virginia House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, said on Monday that such a reactor would be based on existing Navy shipboard nuclear power plant technology and could be manufactured, brought to a site for installation and use water sources such as underground mine water for cooling.
Peter Anderson, Appalachian Voice’s Virginia policy director, said on Thursday that the plan was a mixed bag in the view of organization staff and field workers.
“It was a bit of a surprise to read the plan,” Anderson said. “We did an informal poll of workers in our field offices and what they were hearing anecdotally out in their communities. The reaction was, Did anybody ask the communities?”
Anderson said Appalachian Voices has no “hard and fast” position on nuclear power, but he added that questions need to be answered about safety and environmental issues for locating SMRs. He said the plan lacked some detail on cost comparisons between the reactors’ cost benefits to consumers when compared to solar installations and development.
“Nuclear power doesn’t produce carbon, and the plan does acknowledge that solar power is a low cost option for consumers,” said Anderson. “The plan unfairly, a little bit, criticizes the state of battery technology for storing generated solar power during intermittency. We need to be asking the hard questions. Is it safe? Will SMRs be affordable to ratepayers. Who pays the cost of SMRs and how much is that cost?”
“Southwest Virginia has a proud history of energy generation, and the Energy Plan emphasizes new possibilities for the region,” said Appalachian Voices’ regional Community and Economic Development Director Adam Wells. “However, as with any energy technology, it is critical that community health and safety be considered alongside other impacts, and that the public have meaningful opportunities to shape our energy landscape.”
Wells said the plan “seems to gloss over the health and waste impacts of such a facility and the need for robust public engagement and study” without acknowledging battery storage technology under development
“Clean energy, including solar on brownfields like abandoned coal mines, presents significant and proven opportunities for Southwest Virginia to contribute to Virginia’s energy future,” said Wells. “Ultimately, energy production should restore wealth to Southwest Virginia and protect the ecology of the region, rather than extracting from it.”
The group also claimed the plan puts greater emphasis on natural gas use “while questioning proven wind and solar.”
Will Payne, a managing partner with InvestSWVA — a firm involved in planning and managing an energy technology demonstration site locating in Wise County within two years — said concerns about battery storage technology for solar and wind power installations mean there will be some research into hydrogen generation of electricity.
Anderson said the plan does reflect Appalachian Voices’ regulatory policy goals — bringing the State Corporation Commission back into regulation of investor-owned power utility corporations and removing barriers to shared solar power resources and similar power projects.
Federal subsidies for solar power and other clean energy technologies are growing, Anderson said. The federal Inflation Reduction Act has brought tax credits for solar installations back to the 30% level, he said, and other legislation contains money for renewable energy development.”
“It’s a good time to be an organization that’s working for clean energy and affordability for consumers,” Anderson said, “but we need to be asking the hard questions about proposals in the energy plan.”