KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting is set for next weekend.
The Downtown Kingsport Association has an entire day of activities planned as well on Saturday, according to a press release.
The activities include:
10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Jingle & Mingle Shop & Hop,
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Downtown Kingsport Historical Walking Tour,
3-5 p.m.: Santa’s Workshop
Jingle Jams on Broad,
Pictures with Santa,
Letters to Santa,
2-8 p.m.: Very Merry Food Truck Rally
6 p.m.: Kingsport Christmas Parade,
7:45 p.m.: Christmas Tree Lighting,
8 p.m.: Christmas in Kingsport
All events, with the exception of the food truck rally, are free to attend.
The Kingsport Christmas Parade is a nighttime event, featuring more than 65 entries aglow with holiday lights along with the arrival of Santa Claus.
The parade route runs from Clinchfield Street at the corner of Market Street, turning right onto Center Street and following Center to Cherokee Street, turning left onto Cherokee, turning left onto Sullivan Street, and ending at the corner of Sullivan and Clay streets.
The parade will be live-streamed courtesy of WJHL News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities.
The Christmas Tree Lighting will take place at Church Circle and feature a community candle lighting and caroling.
Visitors will enjoy Downtown Kingsport awash in holiday lights and decorations. Included are 100 decorated Christmas in Kingsport Christmas trees in Glen Bruce and Centennial parks, sponsored by various businesses, community organizations and individuals, presented by the City of Kingsport, Visit Kingsport and DKA.
There are six brand-new lighted holiday displays located along Broad Street.
To learn more about these events or the Downtown Kingsport Association, visit www.downtownkingsport.org.
