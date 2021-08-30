KINGSPORT — It’s almost time to gather ’round the campfire at Bays Mountain Park and enjoy some spooky stories from local storytellers.
During the month of September, the park will be offering “Campfire Tales” every Friday at the amphitheater beginning at 7 p.m.
The storytelling events are free and sponsored by Knoxville TVA Credit Union.
At each event, two storytellers from the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild will present tales best described as old-fashioned campfire stories, “tinglish” folk tales, urban legends and “jump” stories, explains BettyAnn Palaha, vice president of the Jonesborough Storyteller’s Guild.
“I think our target audience is families, not real young kids, but school-aged children,” Palaha said.
“I find kids today very sophisticated, and they can take a lot more than we give them credit for. Our stories are something they might get the shivers from, but it’ll not be anything with blood and gore,” she said.
ABOUT THE STORYTELLERS GUILD
Founded 25 years ago, the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild is a group of local entertainers who perform in downtown Jonesborough on Tuesday nights. The group is the longest running storytelling guild in the United States as well as the only one in the nation that offers a weekly public performance venue.
The seven founding members saw the need and made a commitment to bring live storytelling to Jonesborough, according to the guild’s website.
After a year on Zoom, the guild is back to live performances. For more information, visit www.storytellersguild.org.
“ ’Campfire Tales’ is one of the most exciting events in our 50th Anniversary lineup,” said Bays Mountain Park Manager Rob Cole. “We hope families and folks of all ages will come up to enjoy a great night at the park.”
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Bays Mountain’s history has been filled with storytellers spinning yarns about topics related to mountain living in the olden days or, more recently, tales about animals found throughout the region or even the wonders found in the night skies.
Today, as educational interpreters, park naturalists and astronomy staff have developed wonderful storytelling skills to the benefit of thousands of students and visitors who come to the park seeking to grow their knowledge in any of those areas.
“We have a rich tradition of storytelling on Bays Mountain,” Cole said. “So it seems very fitting to have Jonesborough’s storytellers at the park for some good, ole fashioned, creative fun as told by those who do it best.”
“Campfire Tales” begins at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 24. This program is free with park entry, and each event will last about an hour and a half. The first 50 kids will receive swag bags, and Knoxville TVA Credit Union will give out lanterns while supplies last.
The amphitheater features bench seating, and visitors are welcome to bring stadium chairs for improved comfort. Bag/lawn chairs and outside food/drink are not allowed.
For more information, visit baysmountain.com or call (423) 229-9447.