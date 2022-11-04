SURGOINSVILLE — The engineering firm hired by the Hawkins County Industrial Board, Mattern and Craig, provided the board with a summary of all the work that has been done to lot 17 and what work needs to be completed.
Lot 17 is an open space in the Phipps Bend Industrial Park that has been prepared for a new business or industry to locate to. Mattern and Craig provided the IDB with the summary report at its last meeting on Oct. 27.
According to the report, the project has consisted of six phases. The first phase included completing a threatened and endangered species survey, which indicated three species of bats and some aquatic species. However, the project didn’t include any work within the river, so the aquatic species were disregarded.
On the other hand, due to the presence of the bats, Mattern and Craig were informed that they could only cut trees from Nov. 1 to March 31.
Phase one ended with the completion of a cultural resources survey, which recommended no further archaeological work.
In phase two, the firm completed a water supply study which found that the park has a large amount of potable water. However, it also found that about 36,000 feet of water line would need to be upgraded to meet the desired water demand, which would cost approximately $12,500,000.
Phase three included design plans for the reconstruction of the sanitary sewer line that bisects lot 17. The sewer system would be moved to the outside of the property. This would cost an estimated $950,000.
Phase four included several surveys and studies, including a threatened and endangered species survey, phase one cultural/archaeological survey, wetland/stream delineations, a phase one environmental site assessment and a geophysical study.
Phase 5 included getting lot 17 ready for grading to be a “pad-ready site,” which would require the relocation of a large drainage ditch that bisects the site.
The grading was unable to be completed because the United States Army Corps of Engineers did not want to issue permits when an end user hasn’t been identified, but the preparations by Mattern and Craig will reduce the turnaround time when they start obtaining these permits.
The estimated cost to develop lot 17 into a pad-ready site would be $2,550,000.
Phase six included creating full design plans for rail spur access, which would cost an estimated $4,000,000.
In its report, Mattern and Craig concluded that until a business has decided to locate to lot 17, it is not a good idea to pursue the development of lot 17 as a pad-ready site. The firm also said it have obtained grants to upsize the water transmission line in the park.
Once a tenant has been acquired for lot 17, the firm will start work on obtaining the needed permits.