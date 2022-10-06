DELTA demonstrator site drawing

A concept drawing of a planned energy technology demonstration site for Wise County shows a combination of solar and wind power equipment.

 Contributed

RICHMOND — While the commonwealth’s new energy plan envisions a nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia in a decade, Wise County will see a series of energy demonstration sites in about two years.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced plans for the first of two demonstration sites under the Discovery, Education, Learning and Technology Accelerator initiative.

