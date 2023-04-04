EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College, Southwest Virginia’s oldest institution of higher education, is transitioning into a university.

During its meeting on March 25, the school’s board of trustees approved the new 2023-2026 strategic plan, titled “Elevate in Excellence.” The plan includes a status change that transitions the college into a private, regional, comprehensive university by the fall of 2024.

