EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College, Southwest Virginia’s oldest institution of higher education, is transitioning into a university.
During its meeting on March 25, the school’s board of trustees approved the new 2023-2026 strategic plan, titled “Elevate in Excellence.” The plan includes a status change that transitions the college into a private, regional, comprehensive university by the fall of 2024.
“This transition is a huge milestone for Emory & Henry and all that it has accomplished for almost two centuries with its visionary leaders, talented faculty and staff, and a purpose to support the region and world with its resilient and well-rounded graduates,” Dr. Michael Puglisi, provost and executive vice president for the college, said in a written statement.
Puglisi led a steering committee composed of faculty, staff, students, alumni and members of the Board of Trustees to review and contribute to the strategic plan.
The college, established in 1836, has grown to become a university, according to a news release. The institution now offers degrees from bachelor’s to doctoral.
With more than 1,000 students, Emory & Henry has three campuses, including its main campus in Emory. The School of Health Sciences campus is located in Marion, and Bristol, Virginia, is home to the Intermont Equestrian at Emory & Henry program.
While Emory & Henry plans to maintain a close-knit community, it also foresees some growth at Exit 26 on Interstate 81 near its main campus. A new equestrian center and athletic facilities are being built near the interchange on land owned by Emory & Henry, which is also constructing new housing near Hillman Highway.
Students at Emory & Henry currently can take classes in person, online or a hybrid of both. In addition, classes are offered in the School of Arts & Sciences, School of Health Sciences, School of Nursing and School of Business.
“The transition to Emory & Henry University optimizes our name to who we are today and who we continue to strive to be as a successful educational institution in the future,” according to a “question and answer” page on the college’s website regarding the change.
The institution said it also markets the Emory & Henry brand internationally, where most interpret a university the same way Americans identify a college. It said international audiences typically understand the term “college” as a high school.
“Today’s world calls for the kind of forward-looking approach to higher education that Emory & Henry has always embraced, educating citizens to make an impact in our communities,” Puglisi said.
Emory & Henry is taking the step of announcing the transition while continuing its commitment to serve the region, he added.
President Dr. John W. Wells said, “The new school structure remains rooted in the liberal arts while broadening its appeal to wider student audiences and its expanding role as an economic driver in the region.”
By fall 2024, Emory & Henry also anticipates being in full Division II status with the NCAA and South Atlantic Conference, bringing greater regional and national exposure.
Of the 13 institutions in the South Atlantic Conference, three are colleges, and the remainder are universities.
Emory & Henry joins several of its competitors in transitioning from a college into a university. In recent years, Milligan College and King College in Tennessee transitioned into Milligan University and King University, respectively, and Bluefield College and Lynchburg College in Virginia transitioned into Bluefield University and Lynchburg University.
Just this year, Emory & Henry was categorized in the U.S. News & World Report rankings in Best Regional Universities (South) and ranked No. 20 with peers like Appalachian State University and Milligan.
The graduating class of 2025 will be the first to have Emory & Henry University on its diplomas. The May 2024 class will be the last to have Emory & Henry College on its diplomas, the new release states.
For more information on Emory & Henry, go to www.ehc.edu.