WISE — Emergency services funding, economic development progress and updates to the county’s food and beverage tax arose during Thursday’s Wise County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Referring to Tuesday’s board workshop meeting with leaders from fire and rescue departments in the county, Supervisor Chair J.H. Rivers told some of those members on Thursday that he hoped to have the board look at the possibility of increasing department funding to $50,000 in the current budget year.
Emergency services agencies serving the county were originally budgeted at $28,000 per department, while some agencies received an additional $7,000 supplement in recent days.
Rivers said he and county staff received a copy on Thursday of a suggested form used by the Wise County Fire and Rescue Association to track monthly data on member departments. WCFRA President Jack Mullins recommended the county use that form as part of an accountability requirement mandated in a July 13 county letter to departments in exchange for county funding.
Rivers and the department leaders agreed at the Tuesday workshop meeting to suspend that requirement until the county and agencies could come to an agreement on supplying operations data.
In other business, the board voted 6-0, with members James Lawson and John Schoolcraft absent, to readopt an ordinance for a 6% means and beverage tax on establishments in unincorporated parts of the county. County Attorney Karen Mullins said the new ordinance did not change the tax rate but did clear up procedures that the county Commissioner of Revenue will use to collect the tax.
County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director and Economic Development & Grants Supervisor Natalie Chapman gave an overview of economic development and marketing activity to board members.
Brian Falin with the IDA said the county has gained two assets to market to business prospects — the purchase earlier this year of the 11,000-square-foot Windswept Building at the Lonesome Pine Business and Technology Park and of the Elam farm property adjacent to the park.
Design of a $1.7 million site upgrade to the farm site for road access and water and gas utilities is in progress, Falin said, and the Windswept property offers 20 individual offices and facilities ready for a business prospect of multiple smaller businesses in a flex-work setting.
Falin said the IDA’s Inn at Wise is generating lease revenue from hotel operation company Newport Hospitality Group, with occupancy rates in 2022 at 65.4% compared to 2021’s 57.7 percent. He acknowledged that keeping an operator for the hotel’s restaurant has been a challenge, with the most recent operator leaving earlier this year.
Newport Hospitality and the Small Business Development Center are working with the IDA to attract a new restaurant operator, Falin said, and Newport is continuing to offer continental breakfast service to hotel guests.
A $100,000 USDA rural business development grant along with $5,000 in IDA money has made possible a revolving loan fund for entrepreneurs, Falin said. With $95,000 in loans, recipients have brought approximately $234,000 in private capital investment and created eight full-time and 16 part-time jobs in the county.
Falin also credited the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority’s Seed Capital grant program with helping fund 33 new businesses in the county since 2017. VCEDA is modifying the seed grant program to fund applicants primarily in agriculture and creative tourism, light manufacturing, advanced technology and related business fields, he added.
Chapman said the IDA will also offer a free, online principles of business course — My Own business Institute — in cooperation with California-based Santa Clara University. She said the course will help participants learn about business startup and operating concepts.
A planned Downtown Satisfaction and Small Business Prospect survey will gather information on county residents’ satisfaction with and concerns about the county’s downtown business districts, Chapman added.
