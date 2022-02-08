An emergency alert system, commonly referred to as reverse 911, could only have been used last week if Eastman Chemical Co. had asked for it, city officials said.
But the alert system can be triggered by field supervisors with the police, fire or public works departments.
Adrienne Batara, spokeswoman for the city of Kingsport, confirmed that the Eastman Fire Department, as the lead agency in dealing with the steam line rupture, had to request the calls be made.
“This incident was specific to Eastman, so the city can disseminate information for them after we receive it,” Batara said in an email. “The city has to have direction from the organization/company to use the system.”
A steam line rupture at Eastman led to five people suffering minor injuries and debris blown across nearby neighborhoods.
The company later found deposits of asbestos in the debris and conducted cleanup last week.
City officials never used the alert system because they never received word from the chemical company to implement it.
WHEN IT’S USED
The emergency alert system has been used extensively throughout the years, though.
“It’s used quite a bit,” said Lt. Kevin Hite, executive director of Kingsport 911.
The city first implemented a reverse 911 system almost 20 years ago. The old system was through the trademark company Reverse 911. The city then changed vendors and now uses Vesta, which offered more services than the original system.
“That’s how we reach folks when we do an alert,” Hite said.
To receive alerts, residents of the city or county must “sign up” to get notifications on their cell phones. Landlines are automatically signed up.
The alerts can be sent out by field supervisors for a variety of reasons and central dispatch can direct the messages to a certain radius, whether it be a street, a neighborhood or the entire city.
“Whatever numbers are within that radius that those numbers are signed up will receive the message,” Adriana Sorge, Kingsport 911 dispatch supervisor, said.
The messages can be sent out for a variety of reasons. Hite said the Public Works Department uses it quite frequently to notify residents, for example, there may be a pipeline break and they may expect water to be out over a certain period.
It is also used at times when there may be missing children or someone who may be elderly suffering from dementia.
Sorge said the system is also internally tested every week.
CHANGES COMING?
There may be a change soon.
Hite said the city is looking at transferring to another vendor. This time it will be Hyper-Reach. He said it offers even more bells and whistles than Vesta or Reverse 911.
“It’s a little more advanced,” he said.
With Hyper-Reach, anyone with a cell phone or landline would be able to receive a message regardless of whether they are signed up to the service, Hite said.
Dispatchers will be able to set a parameter, then when a tower is hit, the message goes to any cell phone within that parameter.
“That’s one of the big selling points with that new system,” he said.
Kingsport, along with Sullivan County 911 and Kingsport Public Works should be transferring to the new system around April, Hite said. There’s also another selling point for going with Hyper-Reach.
“It’ll probably be a little bit less than what we’re paying now,” Hite said.
Once it is implemented, the city, county and public works will share the costs. It is part of an interlocal agreement already in place among the three bodies.
“That’s how it’s done now,” Hite said.