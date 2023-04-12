Fire House art

Through a partnership between the Kingsport Fire Department, the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts and Kingsport City Schools, third grade students from six elementary schools created more than 350 drawings of “Community Heroes."

 Photo by Hannah Powell

Having children of all ages visit a neighborhood fire station and spend time with firefighters is a long-standing tradition in Kingsport.

These welcomed visits are fun, educational and help build a sense of community between residents and our first responders.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you