BEAN STATION — Come July 4, it will have been 10 years since two Hamblen County elementary school students and friends died from electric shock drowning.
The tragedy happened in the waters of Cherokee Lake at a Grainger County marina, just west of Hawkins County.
Although not necessarily well-known or widely reported, electric shock drownings occur when freshwater marinas without ground fault interrupters allow electric current from faulty boat wiring to shock and paralyze swimmers.
That’s according to a nonprofit group that says such drownings might be substantially underreported.
Noah Dean Winstead, 10, and Nate Lynam, 11, were friends and classmates at Cornerstone Academy and attended church at First Baptist of Morristown.
Their funerals were held together in Morristown. The two, who were headed to sixth grade that August, were buried together in Jarnagin Cemetery beneath gravestones shaped like Lego blocks.
Noah died at the scene, while Nate died the next day at Knoxville Children’s Hospital after the family removed him from life support.
Two other children were injured, Nate’s sister and brother, but survived, as did some adults, all of whom made rescue attempts.
The immediate remedy in those situations, according to the nonprofit Electric Shock Drowning Prevention Association (ESDPA) and water/boating safety experts, is to cut power to the boat. Jessica McClure, Noah’s mother, said that was done but too late to save her son and his classmate.
McClure said that Noah’s grandfather, her ex-husband’s father, owned the houseboat with wiring issues but said the lack of a ground fault at the marina and lack of warning signs were an issue. Later lawsuits also cited the marina’s selling floatation devices.
DEATHS PROMPT TENNESSEE LAW
In the nearly decade that has passed, Noah’s mother said she often passes by the German Creek Marina off U.S. Route 25E where her son died and his friend was fatally injured.
She helped spearhead an effort to pass state legislation in response to the deaths. The measure was signed into law in June 2014.
Also, the families of both boys settled two $3 million lawsuits against the marina out of court in late 2013, with the settlement amount and terms undisclosed.
McClure, who is a faculty member at Walters State Community College, also is a member of the ESDPA, which has a website at electricshockdrowning.org/.
“I see it (German Creek Marina) often when I drive through, when I’m driving toward Bean Station,” McClure said.
“Every year, we get a couple of newspapers across the state calling,” she added. “A lot of people don’t know you can be electrocuted in water.”
She said the same day her son died, two others were killed in a similar drowning in Missouri about two hours earlier, but Missouri has never passed a law like Tennessee did.
The ESDPA website reports that a random survey of boats in freshwater marinas found 13% were leaking enough electricity to cause electric shock drowning.
“The marinas were not under any jurisdiction, so it puts them under the jurisdiction of the state fire marshal,” McClure said of the law. She thanked state Sen. Steve Sutherland and former Rep. Tilman Goins of Morristown, who sponsored the 2014 legislation.
“Tennessee was extremely responsive to this,” McClure said.
She said for boaters, the lesson is to “make sure they’re not handy manning the boat up” and that she started pushing for a law “within about six months of realizing it could be prevented.”
LAW PASSED AFTER LAWSUITS FILED
McClure launched the Noah Dean Scholarship, which was awarded to three recipients for 2022.
However, McClure said the biggest thing that resulted from the deaths was the General Assembly passing and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam signing, in June of 2014, the Noah Dean and Nate Act, which creates infrastructure to protect public safety in and around public marinas and outlines requirements for the installation of ground fault circuit interrupters in and around boat docks and marinas.
In addition, the law authorizes the state fire marshal’s office to conduct safety inspections of boat docks and marinas to ensure compliance with applicable codes, and it requires marinas to post signs notifying individuals of the potential for electric shock if swimming within 100 yards of the boat dock and warning them not to do it.
The lawsuits claimed that the marina where Noah died contributed to the danger by selling flotation devices but not warning of the dangers of electric shock drowning or having the industry standard ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs).
McClure said the law cannot mandate such measures at private marinas, but it has drawn attention to the issue. Awareness of electric shock drowning is also promoted in the greater Morristown area by ESD billboards.
In addition, the state fire marshal’s inspection list shows German Creek and Tri-Cities public marinas in compliance with the law.
TRACKING ELECTRIC SHOCK DROWNING
On the nonprofit group’s website is a recently updated list of ESD incidents from Quality Marine Services LLC in Jacksonville, Florida, by the late James D. Shafer, who originated the list, and Capt. David E. Rifkin. He could not be reached for comment last week.
However, the list is available online at https://www.electricshockdrowning.org/.
It includes in-water electrocution as well as electric shock drowning.
Here are the listings:
”Low level ground fault leakage in the marina AC shore power system can cause lethal potentials to appear on any underwater metal surface, either on a boat or on the dock. In fresh water the electric field surrounding this surface can paralyze a swimmer,” says a statement with the listing. “There is no warning that this condition exists, and it has resulted in a number of drownings. Further, there is no post-mortem evidence that electric shock was the cause. Therefore, many of the fatalities listed below are only the known electric shock caused drownings, which were investigated because of circumstantial evidence, i.e., multiple deaths, eye witnesses, considerable distress, cries for help, shock sensation reported by rescuers, etc.”
Three ESD or near-ESD events are shown from Tennessee, two identified as having occurred in East Tennessee. McClure said she knew of no ESD cases confirmed in the Tri-Cities.
The three East Tennessee electric shock events, which claimed four lives since 2000, include a non-fatal one at an unknown location on July 3, 2016, the German Creek Marina incident chronicled here and the deaths of two boys in Lafollette on Norris Lake on April 10, 2001.
• “52. July 4, 2012 German Creek Marina on Cherokee Lake, Bean Station, Tennessee.” The 10-year-old and 11-year-old boys “were killed by electricity in the water at a Tennessee marina while swimming between two docked houseboats.
”An 8-year old girl also swimming with the boys was shocked but pulled to safety. Several adults and another 12-year-old boy were shocked trying to rescue the two boys. Faulty houseboat wiring on one of the boats is believed to be one of the causes.”
• “24. Jul 3, 2016 A Tennessee Lake, Tennessee,” no location given. “A 13-year old boy was swimming from a boat. He was noticeably in trouble when two adults jumped in to rescue. They were both overcome by electric shock. They were able to save the boy. Exact time and location are unknown. Story reported by WSOCTV.com in Charlotte, North Carolina.”
•”85. Apr 10, 2001 Norris Lake, Lafollette, Tennessee. Two teenage boys swimming behind house boat. One boy climbed onto swim platform complaining of feeling severe shock – other boy fell back from ladder – his head not below water (ventricular fibrillation?). Could not be resuscitated. Damaged power cable to boat, black lead energized hull, ground wire burned in two – breaker did not trip due to incorrect connection (may not be exact sequence).”