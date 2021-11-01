NORTON — With a gubernatorial race and some local races today, Southwest Virginia voters will see few changes in the mechanics of casting ballots at the polls.
Wise County General Registrar Tom Chester and Norton General Registrar Gwyn Carlton each said Monday that polls across the region will still maintain COVID-19 safety protocols with election officers wearing masks and maintaining social distancing for voters today.
“There is no state mask mandate for voters,” Carlton said as she and deputy registrar Elizabeth Minor finished setting up voting booths and check-in stations. “We strongly encourage that voters do wear masks, and we will provide them on request. There will be plenty of room for social distancing as well.”
Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. today. Persons in line at closing time will be allowed to vote.
Carlton is supervising her first election as a registrar, having worked before as a deputy registrar and an election official.
“It’s different,” Carlton said, grinning.
Voters arriving at the polls must provide identification, sign an identification confirmation statement or vote by provisional ballot according to Virginia election law, Carlton said. If signing confirmation or voting provisionally, a voter must provide identification to the local registrar by noon Friday, Nov. 5.
State law does not require a photo I.D. to vote, Carlton said, although some forms of acceptable identification include photo I.D. Forms of identification voters can use
at the polls include:
• current or expired Virginia driver’s license
• valid Virginia DMV-issued I.D. card
• valid employer-issued I.D. with a photo
• any federal or state government I.D., including military or veterans I.D. card
• valid student I.D. from any public or private Virginia college or university
• valid student I.D. with photo from any public or private college in the U.S.
• valid student photo I.D. from any public or private high school in Virginia
• Virginia-issued voter I.D. card
• utility bill or bank statement with voter’s name and address on it
• valid paycheck stub within past 12 months with voter’s name and address on it
Registrars across the region also offer curbside voting for voters unable to go inside polling places for health or mobility reasons.
Carlton said voters will see one change that went into effect on July 1. Only active and some retired law enforcement officers can bring firearms within 40 feet of any polling place.
Anyone with question about voting or where to vote can call their local registrar:
• Norton: 201 Park Ave. NE (Norton Community Center), (276) 679-1162
• Lee County: 133 School Board Place, Jonesville, (276) 346-7780
- Scott County: 382 Jones St, No. 102, Gate City, (276) 386-3843
• Wise County: 5607 Patriot Drive (Wise County Justice Center), (276) 328-8331
The Virginia Department of Elections website (www.elections.virginia.gov/) contains information on contacting registrars’ offices and other election questions. VDE also offers a downloadable Voter Pocket Guide: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/voter-pocket-guide/.
Tuesday’s ballots in Southwest Virginia include the statewide gubernatorial, lieutenant governor and attorney general race, two House of Delegates seats and local contests in Wise and Scott counties and Norton.
Statewide:
• Governor: Democrat Terry McAuliffe, Republican Glenn Youngkin and Liberation Party candidate Princess L. Blanding
• Lieutenant Governor: Democrat Hala Ayala and Republican Winsome Sears
• Attorney General: Democrat Attorney General Mark Herring and Republican Jason Miyares.
House of Delegates:
• District One: incumbent Republican Terry Kilgore
• District Four: incumbent Republican William C. Wampler III
Lee County: — no local races
City of Norton:
• Sheriff: Jason F. McConnell and Mark A. Caruso
• Commissioner of Revenue: Mary Hagy
• Treasurer: incumbent Barbara Muir
• City Council: interim council member Sarah E. Davis and R. Dalton Emershaw, to fill the unexpired term of Delores Belcher
• Incumbent Commissioner of Revenue Judy Miller, who did not file candidacy papers to run on Tuesday’s ballot, has mounted a write-in campaign to return to office.
Scott County:
• Commonwealth’s attorney special election: Republican Kyle B. Kilgore
• Nickelsville Town Council special election: Jeremiah E. Gillenwater and Stephen E. Glovier are unopposed for two seats.
• Weber City Town Council special election: Greg W. Smith, Larry W. Wagner, Robert P. Hammonds, Jr. and Teresa A. Tilson are unopposed for four seats
• Weber City mayor special election: No candidates filed
Wise County:
• Board of Supervisors
District One: Randy D. Carter of Pound and Robert A. Anderson Sr. of Appalachia
District Two: incumbent Robert R. Adkins
District Three: incumbent John T. Schoolcraft
District Four: J. Tim Boardwine is unopposed
• School Board
District One: incumbent Herb Shott
District Two: Lorenzo D. Rodriguez and Stephanie M. Kern
District Three: Rosiland Y. McAmis
District Four: Mark A. Raymond
• Pound Town Council: Leabern D. Kennedy, to fill the unexpired term of Phil Cantrell Jr.
• Big Stone Gap Town Council – four seats: incumbents Nancy B. Bailey, Crystal S. Lyke, Aaron W. McKinney and J. Kent Gilley Jr.; and challengers James D. Vernon and E. Leonard Bowen.