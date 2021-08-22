KINGSPORT — For the second time in a month, an issue once thought to have been settled has come back before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for a second consideration.
During a work session last week, the BMA heard a presentation from Sullivan County Election Commissioner Jason Booher on the advantages of moving Kingsport’s election date from May in odd years to August or November in even years.
It’s the third time Booher has come before the BMA to discuss the issue. In June 2020, the BMA informally agreed not to move election day after a majority of the board indicated they were either opposed or had no strong feeling about the issue.
However, one thing has changed since then. There’s been an election, and a different person (Paul Montgomery) is sitting in the seat of the person (Jennifer Adler) who previously was opposed to the move.
This marks the second time a settled issue has come back before the BMA this year.
The first involved giving $31,500 to the Boone Lake Association toward the purchase of a skimmer boat.
The BMA voted down the proposal in May, but in July it voted to approve the gift.
BACKGROUND INFORMATION
A bill passed in the Tennessee General Assembly in 2010 allows municipalities to move their elections to either August (primary election day) or November (national election day). Prior to the passage of this bill, the only way municipalities could change their election day was through a private act.
Kingsport’s next municipal election is scheduled for May 2023. If the BMA approves the change, the election would be held in August 2024 or November 2024, and then every two years thereafter. Essentially, the change would extend the term of office of all current incumbents by 15 to 18 months.
There is a provision in the bill that would allow Kingsport to revert to May elections. However, since state law does not allow an elected official’s term to be shortened, the BMA would have to extend members’ terms again to the next odd year on the calendar.
Booher said switching to August or November election dates would increase voter turnout by 29% to 35% and save Kingsport about $30,000 every two years (the cost of holding the election).
WHERE BMA MEMBERS STAND
Mayor Pat Shull: “If I had to vote today, I’d vote to change it. I think it’s something worth trying. If we didn’t like it, we could always change back. I think it’s worth it to see if it improves voter turnout.”
Vice-Mayor Colette George: “I will probably vote to keep it the same. The people I have talked to have all felt our election should be separate from the rest of the elections. Our turnout is smaller, but you know who turns out? The people who care about voting for those running our city. Do you want quantity or quality?”
Alderman Darrell Duncan: “I would move it. I voted for it the last time and it’ll save $32,000 per election. Even though that’s not a lot, it is a savings and voter participation will certainly increase. But bringing things back up for another vote ... I don’t particularly like that a lot.”
Alderwoman Betsy Cooper: “If I had to choose now, I think I’m leaning more toward moving it to August, just because I think we’re going to be mandated in the near future. If it doesn’t look like a good thing for Kingsport, we can always evaluate it and go back.”
Alderman James Phillips: “Most people I talk to in the community feel like it’s important to leave it on the day that it is and I agree. Just because you increase the number of people voting doesn’t mean you’re doing the right thing by the city.”
Alderman Paul Montgomery: “I’m in favor of us looking at it and I’m not sure at this point, what I prefer ... either August or November. If we can cut costs and get more participation, I’m all in favor of that.”
Alderman Tommy Olterman, who supported moving the election date last year, could not be reached for comment.