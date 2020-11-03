NORTON — National election news in recent days has been filled with stories of court voting challenges, voter suppression and highway confrontations between Trump and Biden supporters.
That did not seem to be the case in Southwest Virginia on Election Day.
Things were calm, polite and busy at many polling places in Norton and Wise, Lee and Scott counties Tuesday.
Norton Registrar Marie Muir said eight people were lined up when the polls opened at 6 a.m. “It’s been steady ever since,” she added.
Norton, with the only local races on the ballot, had one of the few campaign presences outside area precincts with incumbent City Council members Mark Caruso and Robert Fultz Jr. manning a table and tent outside the city polling place. At other sites, one could see a mix of Biden and Trump signs depending on the locality, along with signs for incumbent Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and Republican challenger Daniel Gads and unchallenged Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith.
“I’m shocked no one’s been out campaigning,” said election official Jennifer Long Lawson at the Rose Hill Elementary School precinct in Lee County. “It’s been calm here. People aren’t saying much about who they’re voting for.”
“They’ve been nice about it,“ said Stefanie Long, Lawson’s sister and also a poll worker at Rose Hill.
“I’m thankful to live in a small town where everyone knows each other and can get along,” Lawson said.
In Wise County, election workers echoed Lawson’s observations.
“In earlier elections, I’ve opened up the door and yelled out, 'The polls are open' to an empty parking lot,” said Wise County election official Debra Rife at the Dorchester Community Center. “This time, we had people waiting at the door.”
Rife said that, even with early voting and mail-in ballots, her team kept a steady pace as voters came through Tuesday morning. Poll worker Matthew Meade rotated between sanitizing ballot marking booths and helping voters enter their ballots in an optical scanner for counting.
“It’s nice to be able to see everyone in the community,” Rife said.
At Union Primary School near Big Stone Gap, election official Tina Morgan also said people were lined up and ready to vote at 6 a.m.
“We’ve had about every both filled up all morning,” poll worker Brittany Roop added. The voter turnout at 10 a.m. was 368 people, she said.
At L.F. Addington Middle School, election officials and assistant Wise County Registrar Denise Lester repeated the same story.
“We had 40 people at the door when we opened the door, and we voted 100 people within the first hour,” Lester said. “We’ve had a man, 90 years old, who voted for his first time.”
First-time voter Shelby Ward came to L.F. Addington to cast her ballot.
“It’s kind of stressful,” Ward said of her first election, “but it’s exciting to do my civil right.”
At the Wise County Registrar’s Office, Registrar Allison Robbins fielded several calls from voters checking their registration status at the last minute or asking at which precinct they can vote.
“We had 5% of the county’s registered voters cast ballots by 8 a.m.,” Robbins said. “That’s just in-person voters today and not the early voters and mail-in ballots. There were also lines when the polls opened in Pound and Coeburn today.”
Isabella Horne, a student at UVa-Wise, had come by Robbins’ office with her grandmother Sheila Cluesman to check her registration before heading to L.F. Addington to vote in her first presidential election.
“It’s very odd with COVID, but otherwise it’s like other elections I’ve heard about,” Horne said. “I’m open about Biden and I support him 100%.”
At Big Stone Gap Town Hall, election official Dianna Mullins said Election Day was pretty routine with a few people showing up to find out they had registered too late to vote Tuesday and some people dropping off their mail-in ballots before polls closed.
“It’s been steady with lots of curbside voters too,” Mullins said.
At the Lee County School Board Office precinct, election official Tim Carpenter and his team kept a steady stream of voters heading to ballot booths as worker Micah Edgar quickly disinfected each station before the next voter arrived.
At Jonesville Middle School, election official Danielle Carson struck the same note: “Quite a few people have been voting today."
One of Carson’s team members said an early voter asked why the polls opened late.
“He said he’d been waiting since 6:30 a.m., and he forget to set his clock back Sunday,” the worker said.
At Duffield-Pattonsville Primary School in Duffield, mother-daughter team Judy Jenkins and Jan Garrett staffed a Women for Trump campaign table with Garrett’s Chihuahua, Olivia.
“We’ve not had any bad things from anybody today,” Garrett said.
Inside, poll worker Kay Jessee was working 10th presidential election.
“I’ve seen a quick turnout in some elections, where we’d have a lull in the day,” Jessee said between helping voters scan their ballots, “but it’s been steady this time, a lot of excitement from voters.”