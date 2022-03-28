ROGERSVILLE — An elderly woman was killed and five others were injured in a structure fire that occurred over the weekend.
Cpl. Jesse Williams with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office stated in an incident report that he responded to the structure fire around 7:08 p.m. on Saturday. The fire was located at 107 Knights 2 Road in the Persia community south of Rogersville.
When Williams arrived, the fire department was already on the scene. Williams stated that Mary Lawson, 75, who was bedridden, had to be dragged from the house.
On Monday morning, Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told the Times News that Lawson had passed away from injuries sustained in the fire.
Sheriff Lawson said that his office is currently conducting an investigation into the fire with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Fire Investigators and has no additional details.
Williams stated in his report that when he arrived on the scene, the house and a camper in the driveway were completely engulfed in flames and that two vehicles sustained fire damage.
Four local volunteer fire departments responded to the scene: Persia, Lakeview, Striggersville and Bulls Gap.
A firefighter told Williams they found three barrels about 10 feet from the back of the house.
Williams stated in his report that Rebecca Armstrong, 47, told him that Johnny Lawson, 65, had been burning trash behind the house, and the wind knocked over one of the barrels.
“Rebecca said that she came through the kitchen, and the flames was already in the kitchen,” Williams stated. “Rebecca said that she was helping everybody else come out of the house, including Mary Lawson, which was bedridden and had to be dragged out of the house.”
Both Mary Lawson and Banner Skeen, 58, were transported by the Hawkins County EMS to Holston Valley Medical Center while Armstrong and Johnny Lawson were taken to Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.
Edith Winstead, 61 and Billy Winstead, 37, were staying in the camper that also sustained damage in the fire. Both were transported by Hawkins County EMS to an undisclosed hospital.
The house, its contents, the camper and a van were all listed as total losses.
A spokesperson for the Hawkins County Volunteer Fire Department said that the fire was difficult to put out because of the high wind.
The National Weather Service has also issued a special weather statement for most of East Tennessee that the area is currently at risk for increased fire danger and warning residents against open burning.