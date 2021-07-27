KINGSPORT — An elderly woman critically injured in a two-vehicle accident last week, has died from her injuries.
Shirley Kilgore had been hospitalized since July 20 following the accident in the 2900 block of North John B. Dennis Highway. Three days later, Kilgore succumbed to her injuries and died, according to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department.
As previously released by the KPD:
A 2001 Honda Accord driven by a 17-year-old-male was traveling northbound in the 2900 block of North John B. Dennis Highway on July 20. At the same time, Kilgore’s 2018 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling southbound on the same section of road.
Kilgore attempted to make a left turn toward a private property and pulled into the path of the Honda, resulting in an angular collision, the KPD reports. The 17-year-old (who was wearing a seat belt) suffered only minor injuries; Kilgore, who was not wearing a seat belt, was seriously injured.
Kilgore was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation by the department’s traffic unit and as such, no further details are being released at this time, the release states.