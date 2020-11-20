ROGERSVILLE – A 75-year-old Hawkins County woman was killed in a mobile home fire Thursday evening on Stanley Valley Road near Rogersville.
The cause of the fire hadn't been determined as of Friday afternoon, and the victim's name hasn't been released.
Although the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to the fire scene, Stanley Valley VFD Capt. Chris Vaughan said the fire didn't appear to be suspicious.
Around 5:44p.m the Stanley Valley VFD was dispatched to a fully engulfed structure fire with possible entrapment, arriving just minutes after the initial page. Volunteers from the Striggersville and Carters Valley VFDs responded to the scene as well.
Vaughan established command and observed heavy fire showing on three of the four sides of the residence with flames through the roof.
“The side of the residence without flames visible had thick black smoke pouring quickly from the windows,” Vaughan stated in his report. “The front side of the residence, where the living room area was, had burnt so quickly that firefighters were able to extinguish the fire while being outside of the structure due to the siding burning entirely through. As firefighters were controlling the blaze, another fire crew had made their way into the section of the residence that did not have flames showing in order to perform a primary search.
Capt. Vaughan added, “As the fire was being controlled more in the living room area, firefighters were able to clear the thick smoke enough to locate a deceased female near what appeared to be a bed around a large amount of debris.”
The woman lived in the older model mobile home with a son who wasn't home at the time of the fire. The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist him with temporary lodging and other necessities.