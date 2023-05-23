featured Eddie Lawson to be honored at Friday evening cruise-in CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@sixriversmedia.com Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email May 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 The 1955 Chevrolet Eddie Lawson raced in the 1950s. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eddie Lawson left behind a legacy of cars and racing.He will be honored for that Friday evening as friends and acquaintances hold a tribute cruise in for the “man, the myth and the legend.”“There will probably be 300 cars there,” Jim Cunningham, a friend of the late Lawson, said. Lawson died in September at the age of 77. Before that, he was the owner and operator of Eddie’s Rod Shop and also raced cars with his brother’s Jackie and Uceff Lawson as Lawson Brother’s Racing.“Back in the day, they were into drag racing,” Cunningham said.Cunningham even bought the 1955 Chevrolet that Eddie Lawson drove and restored it. Lawson started making his own cars, designing frames and bodies.Many of the cars he built will be on display Friday night at Freddy’s Frozen Custard, who is sponsoring the event. The last car Lawson built will be on display as well.Lawson’s family plan to give away $500 plus a jacket. There will also be prizes.Donations will be accepted.The event will start at 5 p.m. and will be held at Freddy’s Frozen Custard on East Stone Drive. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Motor Vehicles Transportation Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Eddie Lawson to be honored at Friday evening cruise-in CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@sixriversmedia.com 'Mars: The Ultimate Voyage' showing at planetarium From staff reports Scott County seniors awarded scholarships By ALLISON WINTERS awinters@sixriversmedia.com TCAT practical nursing program first-time pass rate 95% to 100% last three quarters From staff reports Five more charged for May 15 Appalachia soccer match fight By MIKE STILL mstill@sixriversmedia.com Feds sue to seize houses in connection with BSG officer’s 2021 death By MIKE STILL mstill@sixriversmedia.com Feasibility study identifies seven potential nuclear plant sites in SWVA By MIKE STILL mstill@sixriversmedia.com Man with Tri-Cities, Southwest Virginia connections, 25 years in fundraising hired by Tusculum From staff reports Updated: Third grade reading test results so far: 32% to 50% passed locally By RICK WAGNER and TESSA WORLEY rwagner@sixriversmedia.com and tworley@sixriversmedia.com 'Anything Goes' sets sail at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre By PAM JOHNSON Special to the H&T ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.