KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union has pledged $35,000 over five years to help buy a 2018 Nissan NV Passenger SL van, according to a YMCA press release.
The release said the van and donation will increase accessibility to resources, programs, meals and child care to families in under-served communities in Kingsport.
“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support from ECU for our Y on Wheels program,” said January Tankersley, senior director of development at the Kingsport Family YMCA. “This program has made a tremendous impact on these families, and we are excited that we can not only continue the work we are doing but also expand our services to offer more to these families.”
The Kingsport Family YMCA Y on Wheels program partnered with Kingsport City Schools and the Kingsport Redevelopment and Housing Authority in 2019 to determine what neighborhoods in Sullivan County needed assistance.
The Y travels to the five identified under-served neighborhoods (Reedy Pointe, Magnolia Pointe, Hillside Pointe, Stonecrest and Borden Park) to provide meals, seasonal clothing, parenting and youth workshops and most importantly consistent positive role models for more than 650 parents and kids.
Since the program started in 2019 on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, the YMCA has provided more than 5,854 individual meals to kids and 1,360 family meal kits totaling an estimated $37,462 in food costs savings.
Through partnerships with community organizations and businesses, Y on Wheels has provided 24 parent workshops and 11 youth classes on topics such as personal budgets, college prep, cooking skills, stress management and CPR.
“The impact of this program goes beyond the numbers and statistics you see,” Skyler Frederickson, community impact program assistant grant coordinator, said. “The real impact is the smiles you see on kids’ faces when we show up week after week to play games, make crafts and just have fun. It’s in the kind words we hear from parents when they tell us they don’t know what they would do without the Y.”
Y on Wheels is funded through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) grant contract through the state of Tennessee and through individual donations and organizational partnerships such as the one with Eastman Credit Union.
This isn’t the first time that ECU has contributed to the Kingsport Family YMCA Y on Wheels Program. In January 2019, when the program was still in the early stages, ECU donated a 12-passenger van to transport participants, food and equipment for the program.
That van has traveled around Kingsport visiting one neighborhood in 2019, three in 2021, and five in 2022.
The additional passenger van opens the possibility for Y on Wheels to visit new under-served neighborhoods or increase the neighborhood visits to the current Y on Wheels sites.