Y on Wheels

Volunteers and kids show off the 2018 Nissan passenger van that Eastman Credit Union pledged to help purchase by donating $35,000 to the Kingsport Family YMCA.

KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union has pledged $35,000 over five years to help buy a 2018 Nissan NV Passenger SL van, according to a YMCA press release.

The release said the van and donation will increase accessibility to resources, programs, meals and child care to families in under-served communities in Kingsport.

