ROGERSVILLE — Vice Mayor Brian Hartness, who is completing his 24th year on the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen, hopes to continue supporting Rogersville City School, promoting economic growth and working to preserve history.
Hartness is one of nine candidates seeking six alderman seats in the June 5 city election, although having already served six terms he is by far the longest tenured incumbent alderman.
The Times News asked all nine candidates the same five questions and has been publishing their answers over the past week.
Here are Hartness’ answers:
Why did you decide to run for alderman?
I first decided to run and was elected alderman in 1997. I have always cared about the community I live in and the people I represent. After years of experience as an alderman, I feel as if I have a good understanding of the town’s financial abilities while keeping the tax payers in mind.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better alderman.
I am a member of Rogersville First United Methodist Church. I graduated from Cherokee High School in 1981. Then, I continued my college education at East Tennessee State University receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in 1986. Since 1985, I have been a licensed life and health insurance agent in the state of Tennessee. This career of working with the public has shown me the importance of community involvement. This interaction with the public has allowed me to better understand the needs of the community.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and what are your top goals?
Most importantly, I would like to continue the growth of Rogersville while keeping in mind the historical significance of our community. During my time as a city alderman, I have had a seat on the City of Rogersville Planning Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, the City of Rogersville Park Board and was a former liaison from the City Counsel to the Rogersville City School Board. Also, I am an active member of the Rogersville Heritage Association. I have served the last four years as vice mayor and alderman. As an alderman, I plan to utilize my experience on these various boards in the decision making on the behalf of the people of Rogersville and continue my support for our Rogersville City School.
Is there anything you’d like to see the city and/or BMA do differently?
I feel as if I have been fortunate to serve alongside many effective alderman. These individuals have diligently worked hard for their community. In the future, I hope to see the board continue to work as effectively to achieve the best outcome for the citizens of Rogersville.
Tell Rogersville voters why you should represent them on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
I have been honored to serve the people of the Town of Rogersville for the past 24 years. My community has been very supportive to me and my family, and serving as alderman is a way I can use my past experience to give back to my hometown. As I previously stated, my past experience as alderman has allowed me to hear the concerns and needs of our city while keeping in mind the financial burdens placed upon our city’s taxpayers. Our downtown is certainly abounding with new businesses, and I would like to see this trend continue in the future. I would greatly appreciate your vote in this year’s election.