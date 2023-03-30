A regional approach to economic development is not completely dead, as two of the area’s major players continue to push toward a pathway to reach that goal.
NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership, the economic development arm for Sullivan County, and Northeast Tennessee Hub (NETNHub), a newly created regional economic development agency, are looking for ways to partner even after the Sullivan County Commission voted not to support the Hub a month ago.
“Our last communication with the Hub was our presenting an outline of two potential pathways we feel would be optimal to our working relationship and we haven’t received a response to that,” Clay Walker, CEO of NETWORKS, said.
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted last week to ask the two agencies to speak and form some type of partnership. BMA members said they wished to have a presentation about what talks have been conducted by the pair at its June 20 meeting.
Previous talks between the two broke down a month ago after the commission voted it would not give any financial support or other assistance to the Hub.
“My conversations with county commissioners, after their vote regarding the Hub, have indicated that they had no desire to stifle our collaborative approach, but that their resolution was to make it clear that they would not support NETWORKS being absorbed by or ceding its mission to another organization,” Walker said.
Walker said he has been reporting to the regionalism committee, which in turn reports to the board of directors. He said he believes talks will continue.
Dennis Phillips, CEO of the Hub and former mayor of Kingsport, said the vote taken by Kingsport has encouraged private-sector leaders who questioned public-sector support.
“Those private-sector leaders have all reconfirmed their commitment to the Hub since the Kingsport vote,” Phillips said. “No one should doubt the Hub’s commitment.”
He also said that there is a strong commitment from the Hub in carrying out what the Kingsport BMA asked and talking to NETWORKS about what they can do together.
Phillips said the organization also would like to meet with any county commissioners who are interested in “learning true facts about the Hub.”
“The main difference between the Kingsport vote and the Sullivan County vote was that the mayor and city manager of Kingsport helped ensure the Board of Mayor and Aldermen had up-to-date and accurate information before the vote,” Phillips said.