National Breast Cancer Awareness Month starts today.
It is an annual international health campaign organized by major breast cancer charities every October to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure. The campaign also offers information and support to those affected by breast cancer.
Since breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, no matter your race or ethnicity, chances are you or someone you know has fought or is currently fighting the disease. About 1.38 million new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed each year, with about 458,000 deaths, which means early detection is key.
Science has shown that hormone use and genetics both play a role in breast cancer. There is also strong evidence that diet and exercise can help prevent the disease.
Research has confirmed what our grandparents already knew: Fresh fruits and vegetables are good for your health, meat is for special occasions, and herbs and spices are medicinal.
Food that helps fight the battle
A recent Harvard study showed eating a diet rich in vegetables and fruits can reduce your risk of developing breast cancer. If you must eat meat, stay away from grilled meat, as the carcinogens from open-flame grilling can increase your cancer risk. The best vegetables to eat are leafy greens, carrots, tomatoes, and red peppers. These all contain high carotenoid levels, antioxidants shown to reduce cancer risk by up to 20%. Some foods, such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts, have sulfur compounds that fight cancer.
Walnuts, on the other hand, contain healthy fatty acids that slow down the growth of breast cancer. Elaine Hardman, Marshall University School of Medicine, has studied the relationship between diet and breast cancer for almost 25 years.
Alliums like garlic and onions have great nutritional value and can help fight cancer. A daily intake of garlic, one of the super spices, is also good for your heart. Additional super herbs include turmeric, ginger, black pepper, cayenne pepper and oregano. Oregano contains carvacrol, a molecule that may help offset cancer cells’ spread by working as a natural disinfectant. Carvacrol is also present in marjoram, mint, thyme, basil and parsley.
Fruits and berries are natural sweets that can be added to entrees or vegetable dishes. Alone, fruits make great low-calorie desserts or smoothies.
￼Cranberries are packed with cancer-fighting compounds. Cancer thrives on sugar, which means refined sugar is not a good option. Instead, try natural sweeteners that are low on the glycemic index. A few good natural sweeteners are Stevia, yacon syrup, xylitol, and erythritol. Since it is breast cancer awareness month, add a pinkish fruit like honey crisp, pink lady apples, or pomegranates.
Soybeans and soy products are good alternatives to animal- based foods. Soy foods contain the isoflavone genistein, which may help prevent breast cancer, especially if you start eating soy just before puberty.
When it comes to thirst quenchers, water is the best.
Coffee and tea are also useful because they contain antioxidants that can reduce your risk of cancer.
There are some foods that you should limit or avoid for cancer prevention. These include red and processed meats, potatoes, sweets, sodas and alcohol. Diet sodas do not contribute to cancer, but they do nothing to prevent weight gain, putting you at higher risk for breast cancer. Alcohol can change your levels of female hormones, thereby increasing your risk of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.
Get your exercise
Exercise is one of the most effective methods of preventing breast cancer. Active women are far less likely to be diagnosed with any form of cancer. Find a type of exercise that suits you and stick to it. Doctors recommend exercising for at least 30 minutes, five times a week to maintain good health.
The most critical part of preventing breast cancer is to check yourself regularly and get screened at least once a year. People at higher risk may choose to have screening done on a more regular basis. New, less invasive screening techniques are now available, and you can look into alternatives if you are worried about getting a mammogram.