KINGSPORT – Eastman Chemical Co. said today it will begin restarting some operations not affected by the Jan. 31 shutdown and some restarting processes may be visible the next few days.
In a media release, the company said there will be some planned venting of steam at its location.
"Steam venting and steam clouds are a normal part of steam power used run our operations," the release stated. "These processes may be audible to the surround community, but there is no cause for concern since this is a normal part of the restart process."
The company said there may also be some flaring visible, but that is also a normal part of operations.
"There is no cause for concern," the statement said.