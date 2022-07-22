KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Company released substances into the water and river on Friday amid a plant shutdown and power outage.

The Kingsport-based company experienced a power outage around 10 a.m. on Friday, after which the plant was shut down. The company is yet to cite the cause for the outage.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video