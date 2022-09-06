KINGSPORT — Eastman struck gold with its recent Brandon Hall Group Gold awards.

The Kingsport-based company earned the Brandon Hall Group awards for excellence in the Best Learning Program for Unconscious Bias Award and Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy Award categories, according to a press release from Eastman. The two winning entries were for Eastman’s Inclusive Leadership training program and its Life Cycle Assessment training.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video