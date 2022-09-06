KINGSPORT — Eastman struck gold with its recent Brandon Hall Group Gold awards.
The Kingsport-based company earned the Brandon Hall Group awards for excellence in the Best Learning Program for Unconscious Bias Award and Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy Award categories, according to a press release from Eastman. The two winning entries were for Eastman’s Inclusive Leadership training program and its Life Cycle Assessment training.
“Being recognized with two gold awards in the 2022 Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards is something all our Eastman team members should be proud of,” said Perry Stuckey, Eastman’s senior vice president and chief human resources officer, in the release. “It means we’re growing and evolving our training programs into the best of the best, which translates into better outcomes for those who go through the training and for Eastman as a company. We must keep growing and evolving, and transformational leadership is essential to that evolution.”
Brandon Hall Group recognizes the best organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results, according to the group’s website. The awards include entrants from leading corporations around the world, as well as mid-market and smaller firms.
Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts as well as Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives, the release said. According to the release, judging was based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.
“Excellence Award winners distinguish themselves through their growing understanding that all the functions of HCM are integrated and must work together to move businesses forward,” said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group chief operating officer and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards program, in the release. “It is a pleasure to see more organizations collaborating across functions and getting more sophisticated and accomplished at delivering measurable benefit through ground-breaking HCM practices.
“For example, it was inspiring to see how diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are increasingly embedded into people and business strategies and cultures. We saw more alignment between HCM and business objectives than ever before.”
Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 2. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.
Eastman is headquartered in Kingsport and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world with customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $10.5 billion. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.