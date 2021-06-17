KINGSPORT — Eastman Foundation recently awarded a $20,000 grant to the Kitchen of Hope, an organization designed to help feed some of the most vulnerable populations in the Kingsport community.
The organization serves an average of 30,000 meals annually. However, that number rose to nearly 45,000 meals during the pandemic, which offered new challenges to the organization.
“As was the case with many nonprofit organizations, COVID-19 brought unique challenges for our program and the people we serve,” said Charlene Harris, director of the board for Kitchen of Hope, in a press release.
“Many of our volunteers were considered high-risk, limiting their ability to work at the kitchen. And with social distancing requirements in place, opening our dining area was not an option.
“So we shifted our serving procedures to provide take-out meals. It was a hard transition for us because the personal interaction with our clients is so meaningful and important to our volunteers.”
The donation from Eastman is part of the company’s commitment to contribute $1 million toward supporting global relief efforts in 2021 as organizations continue to work through the effects of the pandemic. According to a press release, Eastman’s COVID-19 grants “aim to address the growing gap between the need for essential resources by the most vulnerable and underserved populations and the capacity of communities to meet those needs.”
Organizations receiving Eastman Foundation grants include those that have provided food, housing, childcare, health and educational support during the pandemic.
“While the pandemic has created significant hardships within our community, we remain hopeful that brighter days are ahead of us,” said Willie McLain, Eastman’s chief financial officer and Eastman Foundation president, in a press release. “On behalf of Eastman Foundation, I appreciate Kitchen of Hope’s ongoing efforts to help ensure individuals and families in our community have access to healthy food and opportunities for fellowship. We are proud to help their great work continue.”
For Harris and her Kitchen of Hope team, it’s not just about feeding hungry people. It’s also about spreading joy and encouragement.
“The uncertainty caused by the pandemic, changes in daily routines, and increased isolation caused a tremendous amount of stress for people. We appreciate that Eastman Foundation sees the value our organization can bring to help meet both physical and emotional needs in our community, and we are so grateful for the resources provided to help us continue to fulfill our mission.”