Eastman has been designated as an Historic Civil Engineering Landmark.
The manufacturing site in Kingsport was recently chosen by the American Society of Civil Engineers, a press release stated.
Eastman has been designated as an Historic Civil Engineering Landmark.
The manufacturing site in Kingsport was recently chosen by the American Society of Civil Engineers, a press release stated.
“It’s an honor to be recognized for all the incredible engineering milestones we’ve achieved and to celebrate the people who have contributed to our success over the past century,” Site leader Michelle Caveness said. “It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to stewardship in the community where we operate and the environment we all share.”
Caveness accepted the award on behalf of Eastman at a recent awards ceremony.
The nomination was submitted by Richard Beck, a senior civil engineer at Eastman and current president of ASCE’s Holston Branch, one of five regions represented in the state of Tennessee.
The submission was a way to recognize the exemplary achievements within Eastman’s civil engineering community, according to a press release.
To be considered for landmark designation, projects must be at least 50 years old.
From its beginnings in 1920 as a supplier to Kodak, Eastman’s Kingsport site continues to grow in size and complexity.
The talents and creativity of Eastman’s civil engineers have resulted in a site that now encompasses more than 700 buildings, 28 miles of paved streets and 42 miles of railroad tracks.
The site also generates enough power to meet the energy needs of a metropolitan area the size of Knoxville.
Eastman’s civil engineering expertise has a deep history. They also played a role in ending WWII.
The company’s engineers designed a pilot plant that was instrumental in developing ammunition used to turn the tide in the war in the Atlantic.
Eastman also contributed to the Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge, which led to the development of the atomic bomb.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.