KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. will be conducting a workforce reduction, but it did not disclose how many employees could be affected in Kingsport.
Tracy Kilgore Addington, spokeswoman for Eastman, said that the company plans to reduce its workforce by 3% globally.
“We are committed to treating all our team members with respect and dignity as we work through this process, which we aim to complete by mid-February in the U.S.,” Addington said.
Addington noted that employees were notified on Jan. 12 that there would be cost reductions due to a challenging environment. She said the company is taking steps to reduce its cost structure by $200 million.
She said the company plans to save $125 million in manufacturing expenses through manufacturing efficiencies, optimizing the supply chain, and lowering costs through planned and unplanned shutdowns.
Another $75 million will be saved through non-manufacturing costs, including workforce reductions.
Addington did not give specific numbers on how many jobs could be cut in Kingsport.
She said the cuts would not include hourly employees who work in operations roles.
Addington said similar companies in the industry are having to conduct the same types of cuts due to similar challenges.
“We regret these actions are necessary as we navigate this challenging environment,” she said.