BRISTOL, Va. — A roving band of ghosts strolled the grounds of East Hill Cemetery on a Wednesday in Bristol, Virginia.
The ghosts were dressed in period clothing. Several appeared as if they had stepped from the grave within which they had been buried one or two centuries ago. Most did not look worse for wear. Skin did not hang from bones.
Meet the ghosts of East Hill Cemetery on Friday and Saturday. When night falls, they’ll return to haunt East Hill, which has long been reputed to be haunted, for the annual East Hill Cemetery Ghost Walk. The tour begins at 7 p.m.
“There are things that happen in this cemetery that cannot be explained,” said John “Pappy” Hawthorne, 81. “People have heard a little drummer boy play his drum up here. They may hear him again this year. People have heard little kids giggling where there were no kids to be seen.”
Admission to the Ghost Walk costs $5 for adults and is free for children younger than 12. Proceeds benefit East Hill Cemetery, which will help fund the historic cemetery’s sizable maintenance costs.
Plentiful parking is free and available across the road at the Slater Senior Center.
“People ask, ‘Is it scary?’ ” Hawthorne said. “It’s not scary. However, one year a guy said, ‘Look! There’s a guy standing in the shadows.’ He moved around a bit. That spooked him.”
Hawthorne portrays an undertaker, Hiram Bickley. Gray of beard and hair, Hawthorne will wear a coal-black suit and stovepipe hat to match.
“He’s here in this cemetery,” Hawthorne said of Bickley. “He was Bristol’s first undertaker. You can actually see his hat on display at Weaver Funeral Home in Bristol, Tennessee.”
Hawthorne spoke while standing under a shade tree at East Hill Cemetery on a Wednesday afternoon. A longtime board member of East Hill Cemetery, the ever- affable Hawthorne has participated as a spirit in the Ghost Walk since its inception in 2013.
Sam Campbell, of Bristol, Virginia, is a longtime Ghost Walk participant, too. As with each of the people who portray ghosts of Bristol’s past, he’s deeply interested in local and national history. This year, he plays William Smith.
“He has the biggest monument in this cemetery,” Hawthorne said of Smith. “He would sit on his porch over on Hill Street and see his own tombstone.”
“ ‘All of my friends called me Uncle Billy,’ ” Campbell, as Smith, said. “We want to let people learn about the people of the cities of Bristol — and not just the prominent people. One year, I played an alcoholic. He took his brother’s wife and his brother’s money.”
Campbell said that Smith was a brick mason.
“He was born in Blountville, Tennessee,” Campbell said. “His craft was building many of the buildings in downtown Bristol with bricks.”
Philip Blevins, of Bristol, Tennessee, portrays a pastor. With Bible in hand on Wednesday, he dressed as Isaac Samuel Anderson, a Presbyterian minister.
“I love the fact that people get to meet their ancestors or people who came before them,” said Blevins.
Occasionally, surprises also occur for the “ghosts” during the Ghost Walk. For instance, there was the time when Tom Vaughan, who typically fills the character of Gen. Evan Shelby Jr., was giving his talk to a group of visitors. There was a loud burst of noise, which is part of his act, and a woman exclaimed with a stream of four-letter words and made a hasty retreat from the cemetery.
“After my presentation one night, a lantern was burning right beside me,” Blevins said. “A little girl came up beside me, and she was staring at me. She said, ‘Are you a real ghost?’ ”
Last year, one of the Ghost Walk participants rode a gleaming white horse across the cemetery, unannounced. It looked like a ghost horse. Consequently, more than one attendee was quite taken aback, Hawthorne said.
But know this about the East Hill Cemetery Ghost Walk: There are no chainsaw-wielding people who jump out of the bushes. Expect to see no blood or gore of any kind. They are not trying to scare you.
“We hope people will come out and learn some history,” Hawthorne said. “We hope they enjoy the tour and help the cemetery.”