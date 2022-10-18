Ghost tour group

Pictured are three of the dozen or so ‘ghosts’ who will participate in the annual East Hill Cemetery Ghost Walk on Friday and Saturday. From left, Philip Blevins portrays Presbyterian minister Isaac Samuel Anderson, Sam Campbell takes on the role of brick mason William Smith, and John ‘Pappy’ Hawthorne plays Bristol’s first undertaker, Hiram Bickley.

 Contributed

BRISTOL, Va. — A roving band of ghosts strolled the grounds of East Hill Cemetery on a Wednesday in Bristol, Virginia.

The ghosts were dressed in period clothing. Several appeared as if they had stepped from the grave within which they had been buried one or two centuries ago. Most did not look worse for wear. Skin did not hang from bones.

Ghost tour John "Pappy" Hawthorne

John 'Pappy' Hawthorne, of Bristol, Tennessee, portrays Bristol's first undertaker, Hiram Bickley.

ghost tour Sam Campbell

Sam Campbell, of Bristol, Virginia, plays William Smith, a brick mason who was responsible for having built many of downtown Bristol's buildings.
Ghost tour Philip Blevins

Philip Blevins, of Bristol, Tennessee, fills the role of Isaac Samuel Anderson, a prominent Presbyterian minister.

