Updated as of 10:22 a.m.:
SCOTT COUNTY – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a double homicide in the East Carters Valley area.
The suspect is believed to be out of the area, according to Scott County Sheriff Jeff Edds.
“Right now there is no danger to the immediate area,” Edds told the Times News.
The double homicide took place on Sunday, April 3, between 5 and 6 p.m., officials said. The Kingsport Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Virginia State Police and other surrounding agencies are currently assisting.
Anyone with information is asked to call (276)386-9111.
