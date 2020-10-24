Tennessee voters have but a few days left to take advantage of early voting for the Nov. 3 state and federal general election, which includes the presidential race. Early voting in Tennessee ends on Thursday, Oct. 29.
Turnout for early voting, which began Oct. 14, has been strong across the state, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said on Friday while encouraging voters to “make your voice heard.”
As of Thursday, 28,206 voters had cast in-person early ballots in Sullivan County. That’s up compared to the same point in early voting for the presidential election four years ago, when 27,497 in-person early ballots had been cast. Absentee-by-mail ballots also have increased statewide and locally.
20 minutes or less
“Our volunteer election officials are proving their dedication to serving their community,” Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher said on Friday afternoon. “As the daily turnout has increased, the average wait has decreased exponentially. Throughout all three of our locations, the average wait has reduced to less than 20 minutes throughout this week. As with any task, practice makes perfect. However, our election officials at most perform their task four times every two years. This makes their incredible efficiency, accuracy and professionalism all the more noteworthy. I would encourage all voters to thank our volunteer election officials for their service. Without them we could not hold an election.”
No need to camp out
“We are seeing voters arrive at a polling location as early as 6 a.m.,” Booher said. “There is no reason to do so. These voters are waiting for the polls to open longer than they would have to wait once they are in line.” Booher has pointed out, however, that turnout is typically heaviest during the last three days of early voting.
Trouble standing?
Booher said under state law, any voter who is physically disabled, visibly pregnant or frail may request to move to the front of the line, and signs are posted throughout and outside each polling location to notify voters.
Early voting locations for Sullivan County voters:
• Sullivan County Election Commission Office, 3258 Highway 126, Suite 103, Blountville.
• Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport.
• Slater Community Center, 325 McDowell St., Bristol.
Hours at all three Sullivan County early voting locations are: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-29; and 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 24. For more information, including sample ballots, visit www.scelect.org.
Early voting locations, and hours, for Hawkins County voters:
• Church Hill Rescue Squad, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and 9 am. to noon on Saturdays. On the last day of early voting, Oct. 29, hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Rogersville Courthouse, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. On the last day of early voting, Oct. 29, hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Early voting locations for Washington County voters:
• The former ACE Hardware, 220 N. 2nd Ave., Jonesborough.
• Princeton Arts Center, 2516 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City.
• Johnson City Fire Station 8, 106 Gray Commons Circle, Gray.
Hours at all Washington County early voting locations are: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays; and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
By mail?
The deadline to register has passed in Tennessee. The deadline to request an absentee-by-mail ballot is Oct. 27.
Be mindful, however, that the ballot will be mailed to you, and must be mailed back (no taking it in yourself) and arrive at your county election commission no later than close of polls on Election Day.
And the Washington County Election Commission had this warning on its website (www.wcecoffice.com): “The US Postal Service has informed the Washington County Election Commission that they can no longer postmark ballots in the office. ALL mail, including by-mail ballots, will go through normal channels to reach the Election Commission Office.”
More from the Secretary of State’s office:
• Tennessee voters can find their early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. The GoVoteTN app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play.
While visiting the polls, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintain a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters.
• Voters planning to vote early or on Election Day will need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on sos.tn.gov or by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.
• Tennessee state law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary surrounding each entrance to remain campaign-free zones. This includes the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas. Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.
Need help?
• For more information about early voting in Tennessee, go to GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.