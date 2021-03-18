WISE — Wise County and Norton voters wanting to cast an early ballot for next Tuesday’s 38th District Virginia State Senate election have until 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Voters in seven Wise County precincts and in the city of Norton will have the choice of Democrat Laurie Buchwald, a family nurse practitioner from Radford, and Republican businessman Travis Hackworth from Tazewell.
Wise County General Registrar Allison Robbins said on Thursday that registered voters in seven precincts will be eligible to vote in the election to fill the seat of A. Ben Chafin Jr., who died Jan. 1.
Those precincts are:
• Appalachia
• Dorchester
• Guest River
• East Pound
• West Pound
• Big Stone Gap
• St. Paul
All registered voters in Norton will be eligible to vote in the election.
Robbins said early voting will be open Friday and Saturday at her office in the Wise County Justice Center on Patriot Drive near Wise. Early voting in Norton will be at the city Registrar’s office in the Norton Community Center on East Park Avenue.
Early voting procedures will be the same as during the November 2020 election, Robbins said.
For more information on early voting
or polling place locations, call:
Norton: Weekdays, 8:30 a.m. — 5 p.m.; March 19 and 20, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 201 Park Ave. NE (Norton Community Center), (276) 679-1162
Wise County: Weekdays 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; March 19 and 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. 5607 Patriot Drive (Wise County Justice Center) (276) 328-8331
On election day, March 23, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters should follow state and federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines, including mask wearing and social distancing.