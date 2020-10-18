In-person early voting continues in Tennessee through Oct. 29. It started this past Wednesday. Locally, in-person turnout was below that for the same timeframe during the 2016 presidential election.
But statewide, and including absentee-by-mail ballots, a record-breaking number of Tennesseans cast their ballot by the end of the day Wednesday, according to Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office.
On Thursday, Hargett’s office said 273,325 people cast their ballot by voting early or absentee by mail by the end of the day Wednesday. That was a 91% increase from the first day of early voting in 2016 and a 120% increase over 2012, according to a statement released by Hargett’s office.
“I’m excited that Tennesseans are engaged and are making their voices heard at the polls,” Hargett said. “We are on pace to break our previous early voting turnout record, which was set in 2016.”
On Friday, Hargett said that as of the close of polls on Oct. 15, the second day of early voting in Tennessee, 453,858 voters had cast their ballot for the Nov. 3 state and federal general election.
“Over 10% of Tennessee voters have already voted, and this high turnout demonstrates the public’s confidence in Tennessee’s electoral process,” Hargett said.
Early voting for the state and federal primary and county general election runs Monday to Saturday until Oct. 29. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Hargett’s office said while visiting the polls, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintain a 6-foot distance from poll officials and other voters.
On Friday, Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher released in-person turnout figures for Wednesday and Thursday, with comparisons to in-person turnout on the first two days of early voting in 2016.
As of end of the day Thursday, 6,518 early ballots had been cast in-person, compared to 7,472 during the first two days of in-person early voting in 2016.
But absentee-by-mail ballots broke a record for the August primaries, Hargett said last month — and state officials expect that record to be broken again with this election.
The deadline to register has passed in Tennessee. The deadline to request an absentee-by-mail ballot is Oct. 27. Be mindful, however, that the ballot will be mailed to you, and must be mailed back (no taking it in yourself) and arrive at your county election commission no later than close of polls on Election Day.
And the Washington County Election Commission has this warning on its website (www.wcecoffice.com): “The US Postal Service has informed the Washington County Election Commission that they can no longer postmark ballots in the office. ALL mail, including by-mail ballots, will go through normal channels to reach the Election Commission Office.”
Early voting locations for Sullivan County voters:
• Sullivan County Election Commission Office, 3258 Highway 126, Suite 103, Blountville.
• Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport.
• Slater Community Center, 325 McDowell St., Bristol.
Hours at all three Sullivan County early voting locations are: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 19-23, and 26-29; and 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24. For more information, including sample ballots, visit www.scelect.org .
Early voting locations, and hours, for Hawkins County voters:
• Church Hill Rescue Squad, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. On the last day of early voting, Oct. 29, hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Rogervsille Courthouse, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. On the last day of early voting, Oct. 29, hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Early voting locations for Washington County voters:
• The former ACE Hardware, 220 N. 2nd Ave., Jonesborough.
• Princeton Arts Center, 2516 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City.
• Johnson City Fire Station 8, 106 Gray Commons Circle, Gray.
Hours at all Washington County early voting locations are: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays; and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.