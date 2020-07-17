Early voting begins today across Tennessee for the state and federal primary and county general elections. Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 6.
The voter registration deadline to participate in the August election has passed.
Any registered voter may request an absentee by mail ballot, due to a court ruling. To request an absentee by mail ballot, a voter must submit a request to their county election commission no later than July 30.
In Sullivan County, go online for an absentee by mail ballot request and other information at www.scelect.org or call (423) 323-6444.
Sullivan County voters may vote at any one of three locations during early voting. Early voting locations for Sullivan County are: Sullivan County Election Commission Office (3258 Highway 126) in Blountville; the Civic Auditorium (1550 Fort Henry Drive) in Kingsport; and Slater Community Center (325 McDowell St.) in Bristol.
The hours for early voting at all three locations are: 9 a.m to 4 p.m. July 17, 20-24 and 27-31; and 9 a.m. to noon on July 18, July 25 and Aug. 1 (Saturdays).
“I encourage voters to take advantage of Tennessee’s generous early voting period. Early voting offers voters the flexibility to choose their location and time to cast a ballot,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. The state’s Division of Elections is within Hargett’s department.
“Across Tennessee, county election commissions have been preparing to run a safe and secure election,” Hargett said. “You can help them reduce Election Day crowds by voting early.”
Hargett’s quotes were issued Thursday in a press release which included:
• Tennesseans are encouraged to do their part during early voting and on Election Day.
• This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and are trained in social distancing protocols.
Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations.
• Voters can find early voting and Election Day voting locations, view and mark sample ballots online at GoVoteTN.com. Sullivan County sample ballots are available online at www.scelect.org.
• State law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary surrounding each entrance to remain campaign-free zones. This includes the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas.
• Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.
• More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found by calling the Division of Elections toll-free number, 1-877-850-4959.
Earlier this week, Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher said while state and local election officials are encouraging the use of masks for face coverings, masks are not required to enter a polling place or vote. Booher said a mask-related order issued by Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable last week does not apply to voting, which Gov. Bill Lee’s order specifically excluded from any mask or face covering requirements.