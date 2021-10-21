KINGSPORT — A drug take-back event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot in front of Dobyns-Bennett High School.
Between now and then, the Kingsport Police Department is encouraging residents to go through their medicine cabinets and inventory their medications, noting that now is the time to safely dispose of any leftover, expired or otherwise unwanted medications.
The drug take-back event is open to the public and is the preferred method to safely dispose of any medications that are no longer needed, the KPD notes. The biannual event is sponsored by the United Way of Greater Kingsport, the Kingsport Police Department and the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition.
During the April event, Tennesseans safely and securely disposed of more than 19,000 pounds of medications at 113 sites across the state.
“Take-Back Day is every Tennessean’s opportunity to have a positive impact on our addiction and overdose crisis,” said Marie Williams, the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. “By removing potentially addictive substances from homes and communities before they can be misused, we’re preventing addiction from starting.”
While the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency recognizes the two annual drug take-back days, the Kingsport Police Department likes to think of every day as a drug take-back day, said Tom Patton, public information officer for the department.
“(The department) has been participating in drug take-back initiatives since 2010 and installed a permanent drug collection box in the lobby of the Kingsport Justice Center (200 Shelby St.) in 2012,” Patton said.
The collection box is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, and to date the department has been able to safely incinerate over 18,000 pounds (9 tons) of leftover, unwanted or expired medications, Patton said.
The goals of this program are to keep drugs off the street, prevent overdoses and accidental poisonings, and avoid environmental contamination. Drugs that can be accepted include prescription, over the counter (OTC), vitamins, herbals, supplements and veterinary medications. Items that are not accepted through this program include needles or sharps, biohazard materials and illegal drugs.