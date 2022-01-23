KINGSPORT — One of the fundamental challenges of operating a body of government is balancing citizens’ right to privacy with the greater good.
With every leap in technology, this balance becomes more strained. As the government has greater access to data and surveillance technology, it must reevaluate privacy rights and the general welfare to determine if new data and technology will be used and, if so, to what extent.
Since the 1990s, drones have been gaining in popularity, first within the military then spreading to police, commercial and even personal use. In terms of policing, critics have argued that drones are a largely unrestricted yet powerful surveillance technology. On the other hand, drones offer smaller police departments safer surveillance methods and increased search efficiency at a lower cost than other aviation equipment available to larger departments.
Around 2019, the Kingsport Police Department became one of at least 1,172 police departments to invest in drone technology, according to the Atlas of Surveillance, a project by Electronic Frontier Foundation and the University of Nevada, Reno.
The KPD recently added a third drone. The main one is the Matrice 200 and is manned by a team of four drone pilots and two visual observers. Drone pilots are certified by the Federal Aviation Administration and retake the certification exam every two years.
Counting the original configuration and additional add-ons (camera, extra batteries, charging station, etc.), the Matrice 200 is a $20,000 piece of equipment with advanced capabilities including high definition and infrared cameras.
Additionally, the department mans a smaller craft, known as the “training drone,” which can be used to assist the Matrice 200 in combing large areas.
The KPD uses drone technology for a myriad of purposes, including search and rescue, missing persons, fugitive cases, aerial photography and videography of crime and crash scenes, aerial surveillance and monitoring large crowds or traffic, according to Public Information Officer Tom Patton.
In September 2019, the drone team came under fire for its use of the technology in locating a homeless encampment in a wooded part of city property. In a TV interview with WJHL, now-retired Police Chief David Quillin clarified that drone technology merely helped locate the encampment in an efficient manner.
Deployed officers only offered resources to the homeless individuals and did not make any arrests. Quillin pointed out the role social media played in creating the controversy, stating that posts on the situation were often reporting a different version of events than the ones that really occurred.
“Anything that a large department in a large city would use a helicopter for, we can use a drone for,” said Patton. “This is a tool in the toolbox. If we can get a robot close to a dangerous situation and keep people away, that’s what this is designed for. It is new technology to help us accomplish our public safety mission more safely and more effectively. Regulations exist to assure that it is not used to infringe on anyone’s rights to privacy.”
Addressing the concerns of one social media commenter, Patton said the department does not make a practice of selling photographs or videos captured by the drone and does not publicly share such photo or videos except to assist with an official investigation.
Patton said anyone with additional questions about the drone or drone team can direct those inquiries to anyone within the department, who will be able to direct them to the right personnel.