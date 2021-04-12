KINGSPORT — Distracted driving has taken U.S. highways and roadways by storm over the past decade, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports.
The NHTSA reports that 9% of all fatal crashes involve distracted drivers, and from 2012 to 2019, approximately 26,000 people died in crashes involving distracted drivers. Of that number, more than 3,100 people died in 2019 alone.
Law enforcement agencies across the state would like to see that number change for the better.
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and the Kingsport Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to bring increased educational and enforcement efforts to this important subject.
WHAT IS DISTRACTED DRIVING?
Distracted driving is simply the act of driving while engaged in activities that divert your attention away from the road. It could be texting, eating, messing with the vehicle’s GPS or putting on makeup.
The NHTSA lists three forms of distracted driving: cognitive, visual and manual.
1. Cognitive — Occurs when your mind is not focused on driving. You could be talking to your passengers, thinking about stressful issues or listening to loud music.
2. Visual — Occurs when you’re not focused on looking at the road ahead. Examples are when you’re looking for items in the vehicle, looking at a GPS device or watching a video on your cell phone.
3. Manual — Is when you take one or both hands off the wheel for any reason. You could be eating or drinking, reaching behind the seat or handling your phone.
SOME HELPFUL TIPS
The NHTSA offers some tips to help you plan ahead so you remain focused and alert while driving.
1. Put your phone away. If you need to make a call or send a text message, pull over to the side of the road or to a parking lot. Never use a mobile device while driving. A hands-free device is safer to use, but you should still exercise caution and remain focused on the road.
2. Set up your GPS in advance. Program your GPS navigation before you leave the driveway. If you need to adjust your GPS, then pull over. Never operate GPS navigation while driving.
3. Safely secure child passengers and pets. Make sure all passengers are properly secured before you begin driving. If child passengers or pets become disruptive within the vehicle, then pull over to address the disruptions.
4. Eat before you hit the road. Make time in your schedule to eat before your trip. Never eat behind the wheel.
“The past year has brought a lot of distractions and changes in our life, but when we’re behind the wheel we must be focused on one task: safe driving,” according to the NHTSA.