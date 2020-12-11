KINGSPORT — If you’re driving a vehicle between dusk and dawn, by law you’re supposed to have your headlights on.
Sounds pretty obvious, right?
Well, not according to one reader of the Times News who recently called to inform us that lately, he’s seeing more and more motorists on the streets of Kingsport, driving without their headlights on. And not just at dusk or dawn, but at night when the moon is out.
In one instance, the caller almost collided with a fellow motorist who was driving at night without their headlights on.
Tom Patton, the public information officer for the Kingsport Police Department, said he’s noticed the phenomenon lately.
“If an officer sees it, they’re certainly going to take action and stop the person and at the very least point it out to them,” Patton said. “(The driver) may get a citation and that stop may lead to other things. It’s not unheard of to see someone with their headlights off and the reason being they’re impaired.”
If you happen to get a citation in Kingsport for not having your headlights on at night, the fine is $50. Patton said the fine could be more in Sullivan County or if the Tennessee Highway Patrol cites you.
There are a number of reasons why someone is driving without their headlights on. It could be an equipment failure (like a bulb or a fuse); it could be due to a distraction, of which there are many (GPS, satellite radio, cell phones, kids and pets), or it could be the motorist simply forgot to turn them on, Patton said.
Odds are, it wasn’t a willful action.
“Sometimes the technology can mess with us,” Patton explains. “People rely on the daytime running lights and therefore forget to manually turn on their lights. Or they’re relying on automatic headlights which may or may not automatically activate when it's low light or inclement weather.”
Some people also may see better in low light than others and don’t think to turn on their headlights. Finally, some vehicles blend in better than others.
“If you have a bright red or yellow car, it may stand out in low light conditions. But if you’re driving a charcoal gray car on pavement, it just blends in,” Patton said. “If you don’t have your headlights on, then you’re invisible until you’re right on somebody and it’s too late.”
In case your vehicle doesn’t automatically turn on its headlights in low light conditions, a good rule of thumb is to turn them on about 30 minutes before sunset and 30 minutes after sunrise.
In addition, Patton said there’s nothing wrong or illegal about running your headlights (on low) at all times. In fact, according to the National Law Review website, numerous European countries have begun implementing laws requiring the use of daytime running lights with the data showing a significant change in the number of accidents reported throughout the day in these countries.
“Tests have shown that even in broad daylight on a sunny day, a car with headlights is seen quicker and perceived quicker than one without them,” Patton said.