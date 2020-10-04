By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Homeless Ministry will again host a Prayers in the Park event to pray for our city, our leaders and the homeless people in our region.
The event will be held at noon on Oct. 7 at Glen Bruce Park (414 Broad St.). In the case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for the same time and place on Oct. 14. Everyone is welcome to attend, but folks should wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
This will be the third such gathering held at the park this year.
Bobby Flowers, board president of the ministry, said one of the main points of the event is to pray for the homeless situation in Kingsport.
The Kingsport Homeless Ministry is working to establish a day and night shelter somewhere near downtown, but in recent weeks, Flowers said, the group has encountered resistance to the proposal.
“We’ve been met with a lot of really bad hostility in the last week or two,” Flowers said. “Nobody downtown wants it near the downtown and I totally sympathize with that. We need to help the businesses downtown, and the only way we’re going to help is to find a place for these folks.”
The ministry was eyeing a building at 921 Broad St. to be used as a day and night shelter and requested a special exception from the Board of Zoning Appeals to allow it to be used as a rehabilitation center.
However, after several nearby residents voiced concerns, the BZA voted unanimously to deny the request at its September meeting.
Flowers said ministry members have talked to five downtown property owners about purchasing a building for a homeless shelter, but all five have refused. The ministry actually had a hold on one building, but after a neighbor protested to the owner, the owner declined to sell.
“We’re broadening our search area to further out,” Flowers said. “If the whole town is up in arms, it’ll not do us any good to try and find a place downtown. We don’t want to alienate the people of Kingsport; we need them on our side.”
SCHEDULED SPEAKERS
The following members of the faith community are scheduled to offer prayers during the event:
• Collin Adams: Waverly Road Presbyterian Church
• Scottie Burkhalter: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
• Maureen Fagerburg: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
• Steve Helmbrecht: St. Dominic Catholic Church
• Billy Pierson: Central Baptist Church
• Mike Shelton: First Presbyterian Church
• Will Shewey: Shades of Grace
• Jonathan Tuttle: St. Paul Episcopal Church