KINGSPORT — If a trip downtown after dark isn’t on your holiday “to do” list, then it’s time to make a new list. Because downtown is the “Talk of the Town” in Kingsport this month. And rightfully so.
As our friend and contributor Nancy V. Knight best explained it, “We were in awe of the beauty in Kingsport last Saturday evening! The lights certainly brightened our night and brought joy. The Nativity in Church Circle was beautiful and is the best reminder of what Christmas is all about. Glory to God in the highest, and peace on earth, good will to all.”
I’ve lost count of how many family members and friends have shared their own praises and photos of “Christmas in Kingsport” on their social media accounts in recent weeks.
My mom and I ventured out to Centennial Park and Glen Bruce Park a week or so ago, and we couldn’t agree more. It was simply magical to stroll through the park admiring the creatively decorated trees and the beautiful light displays. There were tons of folks downtown taking in the sights and marveling at the snow falling in Glen Bruce Park.
Kudos to the Downtown Kingsport Association, This is Kingsport, Visit Kingsport and the many sponsors, event hosts and volunteers who helped create this winter wonderland for all of us to enjoy this Christmas season.
If you haven’t made it downtown yet, there’s still time to gather your family and friends for a festive night out. If you hurry, you’ll still have time to go online to vote for your favorites at thisiskingsport.com/Christmas.
The winners will be announced during the Christmas Tree Award Ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park. There’s a 100% chance of snow at the ceremony! So make sure to stop by between 6 and 7 p.m. to enjoy the final “homemade” snow event of the season.
Can’t make it on Wednesday? Don’t worry. The downtown light displays will be up through the end of the month.
Other festivities planned for Christmas in Kingsport this week include:
• The Kingsport Theatre Guild will present “White Christmas” today at 2 p.m. at the Renaissance Center Theatre. Visit www.kingsporttheatreguild.com or get your tickets at the door.
• Kingsport Parks and Recreation will present Holiday Tea at Allandale Mansion on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 1-3 p.m. Tickets are $25. Recommended for children ages 10 and younger, youth participants will enjoy a catered snack from Food City, fruit “tea” and beautiful Christmas decorations with photo opportunities around the mansion. Children will have an opportunity to make an ornament and dance in the parlor. An adult must remain with the child throughout the event. There is no ticket charge for the accompanying adult. Advance registration is required, so be sure to call (423) 229-9422 to sign up.
• Downtown Kingsport’s final Holly Jolly Thursday Night Shopping event is Thursday, Dec. 22, with most shops, boutiques, galleries and restaurants open until at least 8 p.m. for all you last-minute shoppers.
ETSU unveils limited edition holiday ornament
Local Bucs fans can start a new tradition this year with the launch of a new collection of hand-painted, limited edition ornaments featuring scenes from East Tennessee State University’s campus.
The 2022 holiday ornament — the first in the series — highlights Gilbreath Hall — the building where it all began in 1911 at what was then East Tennessee State Normal School. Named for Sidney Gilbreath, the college’s first president, Gilbreath Hall is where many alumni enjoyed a performance in the Bud Frank Theatre or took their first mathematics or computer science course.
The ornament, painted by Elizabethton artist Penny Lee Livingston, is only available at Bowman Jewelers, 401 W. Oakland Ave., and at Monkee’s of Johnson City, 2515 N. Roan Street. To learn more about holiday happenings at ETSU, visit etsu.edu/holidays.
Season of giving
Tusculum University is brightening Christmas for Greene County children in record numbers this year through the institution’s participation in the Greeneville/Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank’s Angel Tree program.
Faculty, staff and students responded to the call by picking up more than 100 cards with the names of children in need. These Tusculum family members purchased the gifts individually or formed teams to acquire the items on each child’s list. The number of cards issued to faculty, staff and students was the most ever. Well done, Pioneers!
More reasons to celebrate
• Hats off to the entire Kingsport community for stepping up for The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport in last week’s National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge. Capts. Aaron and Rebekah Abram announced on Facebook that the community contributed $47,126.22 in the physical red kettle in just four hours last Friday. Wow. Let that sink in!
They’re still waiting on final numbers from online and digital donations, so stay tuned to see how the total stacks up to other challenge participants. Regardless of the outcome of the challenge, rest assured that some of the most vulnerable members of our community will benefit from your generosity throughout the coming year!
• If you haven’t been to Reedy Creek Terrace lately, be sure to stop and visit this Kingsport shopping center for some unique holiday gift ideas. If you’re shopping for me, I wouldn’t mind at all if you happened by Cornucopia. Rumor has it, you could smell the gourmet popcorn from miles away a few weeks back when chief popologist Mindy Fore had a particularly large order. Passersby were in awe of the sheer volume of popcorn and said it was hard to resist the tempting smell of fresh popped corn.
• On Monday, Dec. 5, the Sullivan East Musical Theater Department presented “Peter Pan Jr.” to the Class of 2034 students in the East zone. First-graders from Bluff City, Emmett and Mary Hughes elementary schools got to see the musical, interact with the cast and crew, and be treated to lunch with the high schoolers. Thanks to Principal Andy Hare for sharing photos from the fun day.
• If you’re reading the print edition, be sure to log on to TimesNews.Net to see additional photos from all the items mentioned in Talk of the Town each week. We simply don’t have room for all of them in print, but we do appreciate everyone sending them in. And, as always, you can share your community news and photos anytime by emailing us at cmusick@timesnews.net.